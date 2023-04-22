Born and raised: Breckenridge hires young coaches rooted in community

From left: New Breckenridge head coaching hires Tony Bogenreif, Carson Yaggie and Jack Hiedeman.

Breckenridge High School hired two of its own to fill head coaching vacancies at a Wednesday, April 19, school board meeting. The approval of Carson Yaggie, head football coach, and Tony Bogenreif, head girls basketball coach, passed the agenda for the 2023-24 sports season.

Farewell, "Freddy"

Breckenridge athletic director Chad Fredericksen shares a moment with defensive linemen Dallen Ernst (left) and Landon Blaufuss (right) during his second-to-last victory as head coach of the Cowboys football team in 2022. 
Breckenridge assistant coach Carson Yaggie hands out posters and miniature helmets to some of the 2022-23 Cowboy seniors. On Wednesday, April 19, Yaggie was named head coach effective for the 2023-24 season. Pictured from left: Yaggie, Gavin Pederson, Alex Sanchez, Dylan Bernotas, Alex Martel, Alex Tschakert and Cam Nieto.
Carson Yaggie pictured as a member of the NDSU Bison. Yaggie rostered during the height of NDSU's national championship streak. He made the Missouri Valley Football Conference Honor Roll from 2017-19, won the MVFC Commissioner's Academic Excellence Award in 2018-19 and the MVFC President's Council Academic Award in 2019. 
Outgoing Cowgirls basketball head coach Austin Imdieke (far left) works a Breckenridge boys youth basketball camp with incoming head coach Tony Bogenreif (far right).
Breckenridge head girls basketball coach Tony Bogenreif is pictured with his wife and children. From left: Daddy's biggest fans Easton, Maddie, Makenna and wife Brittany.  
Jack Hiedeman delivers a throw from shortstop for the Breckenridge Bucks town ball team during the summer of 2022. 


