Born and raised: Breckenridge hires young coaches rooted in community

Breckenridge High School hired two of its own to fill head coaching vacancies at a Wednesday, April 19, school board meeting. The approval of Carson Yaggie, head football coach, and Tony Bogenreif, head girls basketball coach, passed the agenda for the 2023-24 sports season.
Farewell, "Freddy"
“Thank you for giving me a little time in their lives.”
Those were the closing words of longtime Breckenridge football head coach Chad Fredericksen at the 2022 Cowboys Football Awards Banquet in January.
Nobody in the room knew it at the time, but Fredericksen could see the writing on the wall. Following his third section championship, the revered leader and mentor to many was satisfied with the staff around him and confident in the direction of the program. Fredericksen retired from coaching with plans to spend more time with his family who has supported him throughout a 16-year career that included 108 wins.
“It’s the last year of college football for my son, I have a granddaughter now, it just seemed like the right time,” Fredericksen said.
From Breckenridge to Bison, back to Breckenridge
Yaggie, 24, replaces the storied coach after serving as an assistant the past few seasons. Yaggie graduated from BHS in 2017 and was a star quarterback responsible for 3,721 yards and 52 total touchdowns in his high school career.
“Having the opportunity to play for coach Fredericksen and coach underneath him, he really defined what Cowboy football is,” Yaggie said. “It was something that a lot of people took pride in, a very historic program that we want to keep operating with a constant desire to get better, a constant desire to compete. The big thing for me is that I just love the program, I love the town and I love the kids and families here.”
Yaggie intends to raise the standard and attack the process, a mindset he emboldened during his three years on the NDSU Bison football team.
“Every single day, show up, work your butt off and get one percent better. Don’t ever get complacent,” Yaggie said. “Always try to improve a little bit every single day. You never wanna be the guy who lowers the standard and drags people down with you.”
Yaggie, well-respected by his players as an offensive play caller, is excited to continue the winning tradition of Cowboys football teams. The consistent expectation breeds the yearly excellence, he said, while applauding the accomplishments of the outgoing Fredericksen.
“It kind of came together at the end of the football season when coach Fredericksen talked to us and let us know his plans,” Yaggie said. “We want to keep the program going in the right direction and continue what coach Fredericksen has done. He’s given the program so many valuable memories and lessons, and improved it so much over his tenure.”
Patience provides opportunity for Bogenreif
Austin Imdieke stepped down from the Cowgirls basketball program due to family relocation plans after five successful seasons, four of which yielded playoff wins. Imdieke reflected on his Breckenridge career in this interview with KBMW.
Bogenreif, 37, enters the head coaching position with many years of experience as an assistant under the likes of Imdieke, Dean Haugo, Tyler Bormann and Brian Watson (among others). Bogenreif was a standout player himself at BHS, placing his name on the record board in multiple stats.
"I appreciate the 'younger coaches' part, but I'm not sure I'm on that end of things anymore," Bogenreif said with a laugh.
"I'm really excited about transitioning from being an assistant to being the head coach," he continued. "I gotta give thanks to Austin for that, because he made it easier by working with him the last five years, knowing the system he runs and continuing to build off what he brought to the program."
"My family is really supportive, too, which is very helpful."
Bogenreif has coached everything from junior high baseball to varsity football, making an impact and soaking up knowledge like a sponge.
"I've gotten to work with a lot of great coaches, whether it be Kevin Hiedeman, Dean Haugo, Tyler Bormann, Chad Fredericksen or Chris Fenske in Wahpeton — all those experiences helped me build knowledge in all those sports and ways to communicate with the kids," Bogenreif said. "I feel like the role doesn't matter as far as the title, it's about continuing to work with the kids, building relationships and seeing the kids succeed. That's my main goal."
Brenda Dahlgren was hired as assistant girls basketball coach, bringing decades of experience to the bench after coaching at both the high school and college levels.
"Brenda's been around the game for a long time. I was excited that she's willing to do it. She's teaching, has a lot of different classes to prepare for and she does DECA at the high school. For her to add coaching on top of all that extra stuff was awesome," Bogenreif said. "For one thing, she's gotten used to the shot clock. With us implementing it this year, that will be a big help."
Tim Jaehning will also be assisting Bogenreif.
"Tim has done an awesome job with our youth, so I'm really looking forward to working with him. You're only as good as your staff and I think I picked some pretty good ones," Bogenreif said.
Keeping baseball in the family
The April hirings come not long after Jack Hiedeman, 27, became another young face of Breckenridge athletics, succeeding his father Kevin as head coach of the baseball team. Kevin racked up 328 combined wins in 13 years, with Jack present for the majority of them. The cumulative experience of being a coach's son should help Jack get a running start in leading his alma mater.
“There wasn’t one particular piece of advice he gave me going into this season, it’s kinda the whole pie,” Jack said. “He’s been giving me advice for the last 10 years. He’s a phone call away and I talk to him every day. Every coach does things a little bit differently, but for the most part, especially fundamentally, a lot of it comes directly from how (Kevin) used to go about things. I’m sure as the years go on and I coach with other guys who bring different ideas to the table, things will evolve, but everything I do as a player and a coach has come from how he taught me the game.”
Jack was a decorated ballplayer at Breckenridge before continuing his baseball career at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, and playing amateur baseball for the Fergus Falls Hurricanes and, now, Breckenridge Bucks.
Editor's note: The hiring of Kayla Mohs as assistant varsity track coach was also approved at Wednesday's meeting. Jordan Christensen was hired in May 2022 as head boys basketball coach, click here for that story.