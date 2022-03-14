The Broadway Ballroom queued up some sweet chin music at Ignite Evolution 1 Saturday, March 12 in Alexandria, Minnesota. The card featured nine fights, only one of which went the distance in an action-packed evening of combat sports. Former Breckenridge student athlete Shalie Lipp challenged Cheyanne Bowers for the bantamweight belt in a five-round championship match.
Lipp, 20, entered with a 2-0 record, both victories coming by unanimous decision in North Dakota and Nebraska. Bowers (5-1), 27, was a heavy force on the ground, wearing her opponent down and stopping her via arm bar in round No. 4. It was the longest fight of the night and a valuable learning experience for Lipp, a relatively new face in mixed martial arts.
In her post-fight remarks, Bowers described the battle as a fight between two “badass” women. No bad blood flowed following the match, instead, Bowers went over to encourage her downed opponent.
“I knew Shalie was coming from a great team and would have some stellar striking based off her previous fights. Our original plan was to get the fight to the canvas and work a bunch of wrestling,” Bowers said. “I wanted to showcase all the new skills I had built in that area. Shalie had great defense on the ground, and when she reversed the position in the fourth round, I decided to just roll with it and look for the submission from my back.”
Lipp wasn’t the looser fighter for the first time in her young career. It was Bowers who refused to sit down between rounds and controlled the center of the octagon.
“I got a little stage fright, for sure. I knew she wanted to take it to the ground. I did feel a little bit more confident in my takedown defense, but I was just too hesitant and I let her get there before me,” Lipp said.
Lipp weathered ground strikes in the opening round, eventually reversing Bowers and mounting her with 15 seconds remaining. Lipp hesitated to let her hands go as Bowers closed the distance early on. As the fight went deeper, Lipp was clearly more comfortable, circling and striking when she wasn’t fighting to stuff the takedowns. Her striking was highlighted by a crisp kick to the knee and a head kick that clipped Bowers, instantly wilting her eye.
“I portrayed my striking to the best of my ability in that third round, when I was finally able to open up," Lipp said. "I was really worried about my cardio in this fight and, honestly, that wasn’t an issue at all. I know that I’m not gonna gas out now, so hopefully I’ll have a little more confidence just opening it up and letting it go in the earlier rounds.”
Lipp was visibly disappointed by the loss. The crowd, however, gave her a loud ovation for surviving against a highly-dangerous Bowers in just her third amateur fight. Lipp had top position in round four, where she caught Bowers with punches, before the South Dakota product latched on to her arm and rolled into a perfectly executed arm bar that forced Lipp to tap within seconds. There was no doubt about it, Bowers was a brick on the mat, maneuvering positions masterfully in the wrestling department.
“I just gained a lot of knowledge and experience. That’s really all I can ask for,” Lipp said. “I protected myself well on the ground and I didn’t take too much damage. That was really important, being able to stay safe even though I wasn’t in the dominant position. That’s something I can capitalize on in the future once I learn to reverse the positions better. It’s really only up from here.”
The championship bout was a Summit League showdown. Bowers was a distance runner for South Dakota State University from 2012-15. Lipp transferred from Delaware State to North Dakota State track and field in 2021. Per NCAA rules, she was forced to sit out a year, which is when she fell in love with the fight game.
Lipp is the daughter of area sportscaster Rollie Lipp and North Dakota State College of Science Hall of Famer Jennie Bucholz. She is the sister of Breckenridge Boys Basketball Head Coach and single-game scoring leader Stevin Lipp. She is also the sister of Sydnie Mauch, a former DII all-American volleyball player for Minnesota Duluth, who holds the all-time program record for blocks.
Following Bowers’ victory, Sam Hernandez (3-3) faced Jesse Wannamacher (5-5) in a professional featherweight bout. The main event struck like lightning, when Hernandez drilled Wannamacher with a head kick and sent him to the canvas, stopping the fight in under 30 seconds.
Former SDSU wrestler Brett Bye squared off against Brady Steinhorst in a welterweight brawl. Bye earned a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27) in a slugfest which also included multiple slams and back-and-forth wrestling exchanges.
Quang Le and Erik Van Tuyl secured submission victories. Eddie Delgado recovered from a big groin strike to land a dozen unanswered blows in a technical knockout win. Cannon Swanson won by first round choke, Amir Murad broke his opponent's nose to win by corner stoppage in round three and Clay Uddley dropped his opponent with a first round knockout. Uddley retired after his first pro win.
“He hit me pretty hard. That got me a little angry, so I had to hit him harder I guess,” Uddley said.
Lipp, Swanson and Murad all train at the Academy of Combat Arts in Fargo, North Dakota. Bowers trains at Next Edge Academy of Martial Arts in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
