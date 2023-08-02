Madison Nelson-Gira contributed to this story
KINDRED, N.D. — The “Boys of Summer” will be thinking about this day for the rest of their lives — the day they became two-time American Legion Baseball state champions.
Wahpeton (36-4) was nearly invincible this summer. The east region juggernaut put its finishing touches on a perfect 28-0 season in North Dakota Class “A” baseball, winning the state title with a 10-0 drubbing of Kindred on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The 2023 championship comes two years after Post 20 claimed 2021 honors.
Wahpeton head coach Chris Kappes has been here before. The win gives him five state championships between the American Legion and Babe Ruth levels. Countless hours spent with the current crop of Post 20 players has made the team more like a family.
“Every one of them is like a son to me, I’ve been saying it for years. I’m so proud of these guys and the way they show up every day,” Kappes said. “They are a coach’s dream. It’s kind of a cliche, but I’ll tell you right now, I’d take this group of guys and match them up against anybody. You tell me if you can find a better group of guys. I’m not talking about baseball players — I’m talking about human beings.”
The title triumph marked Wahpeton’s fourth win against Post 117 this season, each one of them in Kindred, as home field advantage couldn’t cool down a Post 20 lineup which batted .327 collectively across 40 games.
Wahpeton was incredibly powerful at the plate this year, racking up 60 doubles, 12 triples and 15 home runs. It was small ball, however, that helped the state champions put teams away in the playoffs. Jack Rittenour laid down a pair of suicide squeeze bunts in the championship game, the first of which required a one-handed lunge at a pitch in the other batter’s box.
“Give credit to their pitcher (Jack McDonald). We didn’t barrel a ton of balls, but we have several different facets where we feel we can win games,” Kappes said. “Once we got a read that maybe he would be hard to score runs off, we went small ball. There isn’t a team in the state that practices bunting every single day like we do. We can sit and pull off three or four squeeze plays game after game. It’s a huge tool and it was very successful for us in the tournament.”
Rittenour capped off a 1-for-2 performance by walking in the winning run to end the game via mercy rule in the sixth inning. Post 20 stormed the field, bombarding the second baseman with water cups and the full weight of a championship dog pile, as Rittenour disappeared under a cloud of dust.
Caden Hockert won his 14th straight start dating back to spring baseball, tossing a six-inning complete game and holding Kindred to one hit. Hockert issued two walks and powered up his heater to record five strikeouts. The right-hander finished his final legion season with a 10-0 record, backed by a 1.06 ERA and 76 strikeouts.
“I was really hoping I’d be able to pitch in the state championship,” Hockert said. “I was aware that I was undefeated and I was hoping to stay undefeated. It’s just special as a pitcher, I don’t think that happens very often.”
Hockert battled 90-degree temperatures on the turf mound. Luckily, the staff ace had plenty of time to cool off as Wahpeton hosted a hitting clinic that kept Kindred on the field.
“I’m usually itching to get back out there, but today with the heat — the humidity was just awful — it was nice to have a long inning to get a break and get some water in,” he said.
Hockert’s father, Steve, is the assistant coach. He handles bullpen sessions, mound visits and, for Caden, post-game conversations at the dinner table. Steve is all business on the field, but even he couldn’t contain his excitement in handing out hugs and fist bumps after the final curtain call of his son’s career.
“He doesn’t show a lot of emotion. Today, I actually saw him show some emotion … I liked it,” Caden Hockert said with a prideful smile.
The star pitcher credited his senior teammates, a group that’s been together since t-ball.
“They’re a special group. I wouldn’t want to win a state championship with anybody else,” Hockert said. “With all the chemistry we have — we’ve played together since we were like 9 years old — I’m glad we could win a state championship in our last game.”
The other Caden — Caden Kappes — was named tournament Most Valuable Player after batting 9-for-15 overall and pitching a complete game vs. Kindred earlier in the week. Kappes was also the recipient of the “Player of the Year” baseball scholarship awarded by the North Dakota American Legion.
“It means a lot (to win MVP). I just came to play ball and play loose,” Caden Kappes said. “I knew I had a bunch of great defenders behind me on the mound and a bunch of great batters after me to hit me around. I just put myself in a position where they could knock me in or make a play for me.”
Kappes painted the outfield grass with three doubles at state. The shortstop showed vast improvements in the power department this season, hitting his first home run and supporting his .491 average with 13 extra-base hits.
“I try to get loose in the box and know when I have that power in me,” the University of Minnesota Crookston signee said. “I just get my hands to the ball, let the pitch velocity do the work for me and look for middle gaps every time I’m at the plate.”
Jackson Fliflet, who is also headed to University of Minnesota Crookston, roped his 15th double of the season down the third base line. The catcher put together a prolific summer with seven home runs and 54 RBIs. Teams respected his arm behind the plate, as Wahpeton allowed just two steals in five state tournament games, both of which came on a rainy morning when the ball slipped loose from fliflet's hand.
Other offensive leaders in Tuesday’s win included Jayden King (1-for-2, 2 BB, 2 R, SB), Josiah Hofman (1-for-3, R), Tori Uhlich (1-for-3, 2 RBIs, SB), Gavin Schroeder (0-for-2, BB, 2 R, SB) and Riley Thimjon (0-for-0, 2 BB, RBI, R).
For Chris Kappes, he will return a solid supporting cast in 2024 which includes Caden Kappes and Fliflet. Up-and-coming talent like Skyler Bladow, Braxton Pauly and Cooper Klosterman has Wahpeton reloading for another run. If his track record is any indication, Kappes will keep growing the program — it’s all he knows.
“I’ve always known that my purpose on this planet is to work with kids. I’ve done it as a career for 20 years. Coaching for as long as I have, it’s my passion and these guys know that,” he said. “I can be hard on them at times, but they know I’m there to pick them up. I’m not doing my job if I don’t pull the best out of them.”