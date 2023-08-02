Never a doubt: 'Boys of Summer' write final chapter with state title
Buy Now

In this screen grab from filming the 'Boys of Summer' documentary, a tight-knit Wahpeton Post 20 team returns to John Randall Field on Tuesday, Aug. 1, to capture one last group photo after winning another state championship together. The documentary, presented by Daily News, is scheduled for a tentative release date of December 2023.

Back from left: Assistant Coach Steve Hockert, Caden Kappes, Braxton Pauly, Jackson Fliflet, Assistant Coach Mike Schroeder, Josiah Breuer, Cooper Klosterman, Jayden King, Riley Thimjon, Head Coach Chris Kappes, Josiah Breuer and Tori Uhlich. Front from left: Gavin Schroeder, Keeghan Lynch, Jack Rittenour, Skyler Bladow, Treyson Kappes, Sterling Warne, Eli Kappes and Caden Hockert.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News
Never a doubt: 'Boys of Summer' write final chapter with state title
Buy Now

There was no escaping the impending barrage of Post 20 teammates as they closed in on Jack Rittenour (8) following his game-clinching walk in the Class ‘A’ Baseball State Championship, played Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Kindred, N.D. From left: Cooper Klosterman, Josiah Breuer and Jackson Fliflet storm the field. Right, Riley Thimjon rushes in to join the celebration.

Madison Nelson-Gira contributed to this story

KINDRED, N.D. — The “Boys of Summer” will be thinking about this day for the rest of their lives — the day they became two-time American Legion Baseball state champions.

Never a doubt: 'Boys of Summer' write final chapter with state title
Buy Now

Josiah Hofman had a banner year at the plate. The senior first baseman slashed .307/.442/.890 with two home runs, 28 RBIs and 30 runs scored for an extremely deep Wahpeton lineup. 
Never a doubt: 'Boys of Summer' write final chapter with state title
Buy Now

Post 20 teammates rush Jack Rittenour to remove his helmet after he ends the state championship game with a bases loaded walk. Rittenour may have saved Wahpeton's season with his walk-off single in the region tournament. The second baseman continued his clutch antics at state, earning him a spot in Wahpeton baseball lore.
Never a doubt: 'Boys of Summer' write final chapter with state title
Buy Now

Caden Hockert was named Player of the Game following his one-hit championship shutout vs. Kindred Post 117.
Never a doubt: 'Boys of Summer' write final chapter with state title

Caden Kappes was recognized as Tournament MVP for his dynamic two-way contributions to Wahpeton's title run.
Never a doubt: 'Boys of Summer' write final chapter with state title
Buy Now

Jackson Fliflet, Wahpeton Post 20, was the most feared hitter in North Dakota Class 'A' baseball by a wide margin. The catcher eclipsed 20 extra-base hits for the season and launched a pair of homers in the state tournament.
Never a doubt: 'Boys of Summer' write final chapter with state title
Buy Now

Wahpeton head coach Chris Kappes implores his team to keep its foot on the gas after claiming a 3-0 lead over Kindred through two innings. Post 20 took the advice and ran with it, scoring in each of the next four innings to end the ballgame early.


Tags