Braxton Pauly had his moment Monday, July 31, a day that solidified his entire career up to this point and gave baseball fans a glimpse into the future of a budding ace. Pauly was entrusted with protecting No. 1 Wahpeton’s unbeaten record in the Class “A” Baseball State Tournament — and he did just that — pitching a complete game in a 6-3 win over No. 2 Casselton.

Braxton's bravado keeps Wahpeton unbeaten in state tournament
Braxton Pauly, Wahpeton Post 20, has embraced big moments during a successful season on the mound. The righty sliced and diced his way through Casselton's lineup in Monday's 6-3 victory. 

Pauly (7.0 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, BB, 2 Ks) dotted the strike zone with all of his pitches, baiting Casselton into weak pop flies throughout the semifinal contest. The clutch performance ended the Haymakers’ season and sent Wahpeton into Tuesday's championship round with its third win in the tournament and a dazzling 35-4 overall record.

Caden Kappes enjoys covering his jersey in red dirt every time he reaches base ... which is quite often. The senior shortstop is 7-for-11 with three doubles and six RBIs in the state tournament.


