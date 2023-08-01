Braxton's bravado keeps Wahpeton unbeaten in state tournament

Braxton Pauly had his moment Monday, July 31, a day that solidified his entire career up to this point and gave baseball fans a glimpse into the future of a budding ace. Pauly was entrusted with protecting No. 1 Wahpeton’s unbeaten record in the Class “A” Baseball State Tournament — and he did just that — pitching a complete game in a 6-3 win over No. 2 Casselton.
Pauly (7.0 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, BB, 2 Ks) dotted the strike zone with all of his pitches, baiting Casselton into weak pop flies throughout the semifinal contest. The clutch performance ended the Haymakers’ season and sent Wahpeton into Tuesday's championship round with its third win in the tournament and a dazzling 35-4 overall record.
Wahpeton held on tight to a 1-0 lead through four innings after Jayden King doubled and scored on a Gavin Schroeder single in the second. Post 20 tacked on five runs in the fifth and sixth to give Pauly some breathing room. Caden Kappes and Josiah Hofman provided late-game doubles, as Hofman was named Player of the Game following a 2-for-3, 2-RBI performance.
King, Kappes and Tori Uhlich posted multi-hit efforts, while Schroeder, Caden Hockert and Jack Rittenour supplied one hit each.
On the heels of two missed grounders early in the ballgame, Post 20 third baseman Riley Thimjon made a Nolan Arenado-like play on a chopper that he fielded in the coach’s box, planting his feet and zipping a perfect throw across the diamond to end the fifth.
Pauly surrendered all three of his runs in the final inning. Schroeder almost made a full-speed, diving catch near the foul pole in left to end the game, but the baseball deflected off his glove for a Brayden Mitchell double to extend the inning. The very next batter grounded out to Kappes at shortstop to seal the outcome.
Pauly wrapped up a fantastic junior campaign on the bump by posting a 6-2 record with a 1.80 ERA across 46.2 innings. The crafty right-hander allowed just three runs in 8.2 innings of playoff action.
Wahpeton faces the tournament host, No. 4 Kindred at noon Tuesday. Kindred will have to beat Wahpeton twice if it hopes to claim a state title in the double-elimination format, with a potential rematch tabled for 2 p.m. Wahpeton is looking to earn its second championship in three seasons after hoisting the hardware in 2021.