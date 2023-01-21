Breaking down Saturday's 'Border Battle' basketball games

Breckenridge Cowgirls (11-2) vs. Wahpeton Lady Huskies (6-4)
5 p.m. tip-off at Ed Werre Arena (NDSCS)
Breckenridge heads into Saturday’s game on a two-game winning streak, ranked No. 14 in the Minnesota Basketball News poll and ranked No. 6 out of 147 teams in the Class 1A Quality Results Formula. Wahpeton is fresh off Friday’s 58-49 road win at Fargo North and ranks sixth out of 12 teams in the powerful Eastern Dakota Conference.
Playing Styles
Wahpeton’s front court uses a mixture of Lataya Lunneborg (So./C), Scout Woods (So./F) and Emma Bontjes (So./G/F) to burrow into the paint and draw fouls. Woods ranks seventh in EDC scoring (16.1 ppg) and Bontjes is 13th (11.8 ppg). Lunneborg will patrol the paint with excellent length and body control. The Huskies center ranks third in the EDC with 1.4 blocks per game. McKena Koolmo runs the point for Wahpeton with averages of 11.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.2 steals.
Wahpeton is one of five EDC teams to attempt 200 free throws this season. In contrast, they rank last in threes made with a dozen 3-pointers across eight games, meaning it’s entirely possible for Wahpeton to go an entire game without scoring from downtown. In comparison, Breckenridge made 12 threes Tuesday alone at West Central Area.
The Lady Huskies supporting cast consists of Amyah Max (Jr./G), Halle Miller (So./G), Abi Bronson (Sr./F), Olivia Hansen (So./G) and Leah DeVries (Jr./G). Max and Miller have experience as starters and both players can get downhill to the hoop in a hurry. Hansen plays a little point guard and sits on the three-point line when playing off the ball. Bronson and DeVries spell the starters and offer above average defense.
The Cowgirls like to run their offense high on the perimeter, giving freshman phenoms Johnica Bernotas (13.8 ppg) and Parker Yaggie (15.5 ppg) plenty of space to operate. Both guards can score off the dribble or via the jumper from 20-plus feet. Yaggie also averages 7.8 rebounds to lead the Cowgirls.
Breckenridge leaves senior center Addie Twidwell down low, while also using the agile 6-foot-1 athlete to run pick-and-roll plays. Twidwell averages 7.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks. Abby Johnson (Sr./G/F) and Sydni Roberts (So./G) keep teams honest as capable outside shooters. Johnson averages 7.5 points and 5.7 rebounds, while Roberts averages 5.5 points and plays a key role as a trailblazer in transition. Kelsey Ceroll (Sr./G) is a tough on-ball defender who likes to slash from the wing offensively.
Grace Miranowski (Sr./F/C) and Erin Blaufuss (So./F) bring muscle to the Breckenridge interior defense. Neither player is asked to shoulder the load offensively, but both have proved entirely capable of stopping some of the best posts in the Heart O’ Lakes Conference. Emily Gowin (Fr./G) is another defensive specialist who has seen her minutes skyrocket in recent weeks. Grace Nicholson (Fr./G) is a shifty guard option off the bench with a decent outside shot.
Breckenridge Cowboys (2-8) vs. Wahpeton Huskies (3-7)
6:30 p.m. tip-off at Ed Werre Arena (NDSCS)
Breckenridge can heat up rapidly, but the Cowboys falter on the defensive side of the ball, allowing the most points per game (79.3) in Section 6A North. The Cowboys let Daymon Smith (Sr./G) cook from anywhere in the arena, as the sniper averages 17.3 points while firing nearly 12 triples per game. Smith is converting from deep at a formidable 36% rate. Alex Sanchez (Sr./G/F) is an all-around contributor with averages of 15.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.9 steals. Landon Blaufuss (Sr./F/C) rounds out Breckenridge’s big three with averages of 13.9 points and 10.9 rebounds.
The Cowboys benefit from “Chargemaster” Joey Conzemius (Sr./F) on defense and rely on rebounding from Jacob Kunkel (Jr./G/F) and Beau Beyer (Sr./G/F). Cameron Nieto (Sr./G) is the heartbeat of the defense, with an endless supply of energy and the ability to guard players of all sizes and skill sets. Nieto averages 6.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals.
Wahpeton deploys a player very similar to Smith — Caden Hockert (Sr./G). The shooting guard runs the baseline and uses shot fakes to get open on the three-point line. Hockert attempts more than 10 threes per game, averaging 14.8 points, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals. Ethan Manock (Sr./F/C) is a beast in the east, ranking near the top of the conference in rebounding (12.5 rpg) and blocks 1.5 (bpg), while scoring 13.3 points per game. Caden Kappes (Sr./G) runs the show at point guard, averaging 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals. Kappes sports a shiny assist/turnover ratio of 1.27.
Jackson Clooten (Sr./F) is getting more comfortable offensively and figures to give Breckenridge fits with his strength inside. Riley Thimjon (Sr./F) gives the Huskies a feisty rebounding option. Jayden King (Jr./F) is the x-factor for Wahpeton in this one after showing he can be the difference maker in great efforts vs. West Fargo Sheyenne and Fargo North. King averages 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.
Playing Styles
Breckenridge will run until the wheels fall off, then drive the offense on its rims. When it works, it works well — evidenced by 98 points scored at Underwood. When it doesn’t, Breckenridge is gassed and it shows when opposing teams score on easy backdoor cuts. Sanchez will slam the ball into the chest of the defense and Smith will let it fly in your face. Blaufuss is a very crafty post player who likes to start his scoring moves from the elbow, spinning and stepping through to finish on both sides of the rim.
Wahpeton likes to feed its post players early to establish an inside presence. In the EDC, that strategy is hit or miss against oversized post players. If Breckenridge can cut off the scoring supply inside, the Huskies will rely on Hockert to hoist double-digit triples and hope the results are favorable. Look for Kappes to capitalize on opportunities with Breckenridge forced to pay close attention to Hockert and Manock. Treyton Mauch (So./G) and Brayden Steffens (Fr./G) are also candidates to see more shots to keep Breckenridge off its defensive game plan.
Wahpeton swept last year's contest, with the Lady Huskies winning 66-60 and the Huskies claiming a 65-38 victory. The annual event has been dubbed "Hoops For Hope" and will serve as a fundraiser to fight cancer.