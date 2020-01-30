Breckenridge and Barnesville, Minnesota, squared off in a classic Heart O’ Lakes battle on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The Trojans built an early lead with their sharpshooters, but the Cowboys stormed back in the second half to tie it up with just over three minutes left.
Breck took the lead with about one minute left on their home floor and despite some big shots by the visitors, came through at the free-throw line to hold them off for a 76-73 victory.
“We had to get defensive stops. We were having a hard time stopping them. They bring a lot of weapons,” Breckenridge coach Arly Ohm said. “They’re a good team, they’re 11-3 and third in the section for a reason. We just had to keep grinding. I’m so very proud of our kids. They didn’t give up, played the game the way it should be played.”
Junior Perez got a bucket to give the Cowboys their first lead of the second half and kept his clutch mode turned on when he went to the charity stripe. The young point guard sank both free throws to make it a two-possession game with 51 seconds left. Perez ended the night with 14 points.
“I thought Junior wanted the ball. He played with great poise at certain times and I think that’s what you look for in a point guard,” Ohm said.
Dylan Bernotas saw extended floor time in the final minutes of the game. He didn’t look like a freshman when he went to the line and buried a pair of free throws to follow up Perez’s clutch hits.
“He did a great job, because we needed his athleticism on the floor,” Ohm said. “They put you in the ball screens, so when they put us in the ball screens I thought he did a really good job defensively to give us a chance. We took them out of a lot of the stuff they normally do.”
Every time the Trojans looked like they were done, they’d fire back with a make to bring it back to a one-possession game. After a pair of Jonah Christensen free throws to get the lead back to three, Adam Tonsfeldt was fouled with about five seconds left. His first shot of the one-and-one went off the front of the rim, where Anthony Conzemius was waiting for the board. He was fouled with 1.3 seconds left and after a pair of missed free throws Barnesville hurled a full-court shot. The ball hit the rafters to end the game.
“Anthony Conzemius off the bench was a significant contributor. Everybody kind of fulfilled their roles, we kept grinding and I couldn’t be more proud of our guys,” Ohm said.
The Cowboys trailed by a dozen at halftime, but Yaggie’s crafty finishes at the rim kept them close. He was the only Breck player with more than three points at halftime, scoring 12 of his team-high 23 points in the first period. Tonsfeldt, who went off against the Cowboys in a Trojan win earlier in the year, drilled a couple of early triples and then was held scoreless the rest of the night.
“They’re two of the best in our league. They’ve proven it night in and night out,” Ohm said. “I would say both towns’ fans were treated well to kids competing at a high level tonight.”
Jonah Christensen played a massive role in leading the comeback for the home team. After only scoring two points in the first half, the junior exploded for 19 after halftime.
“I thought Jonah stepped up big time and that’s what big-time players do,” Ohm said. “Between him and Cooper, they did a great job on two really good players. (Kaden) Zenzen’s a heck of a player and so is Tonsfeldt. Their two best players versus our two best players and we won that battle.”
Next up for the Cowboys (9-8) is a 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 conference game against Perham, Minnesota.
