Breck blocked by Vikings in 16-12 loss

Cam Nieto led the Cowboys with 117 rushing yards.

 Courtesy Carol Colby

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — After consecutive games against top offenses, the Breckenridge Cowboys defense got back to business against Pelican Rapids by allowing 16 points in a rainy road matchup. The offense spun its wheels, however, as the Vikings defeated Breckenridge 16-12 in the regular season finale for both teams.

Alex Sanchez intercepted Timmy Guler at the goal line late in the fourth quarter with Breckenridge leading 12-8. The Cowboys opted to hand the ball off, looking for breathing room as the clock neared the two-minute mark. Backed up in their own end zone, Breckenridge attempted a punt on fourth down which was blocked and recovered for a touchdown by the Vikings.

When Breckenridge got the ball back with 1:50 remaining, sophomore quarterback Bailey Evans connected with Colin Roberts on a 14-yard pass. Breckenridge wasted valuable time by huddling after the completion and Evans was wrangled down by the Vikings’ defensive line while rolling right on the very next play to seal the outcome.

Cameron Nieto had another monster performance for Breckenridge. The junior handled 23 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown. He also passed for a touchdown, connecting with Sanchez on a 15-yard strike in the end zone.

Don’t let Alex Martel’s size fool you. Martel led a scrappy Breckenridge secondary with seven tackles, five of them were solo. Evans joined Sanchez in the interception column and Landon Blaufuss recorded the only Breckenridge sack for a 10-yard loss.

Breckenridge hosts Underwood, Minnesota, Tuesday, Oct. 26 in a No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup to begin Section 6A playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Cowboy Field.

Breckenridge defeated Underwood Sept. 24 by a score of 25-0 in the only matchup between the two. Underwood enters playoffs wth a 3-5 record. Breckenridge is 4-4 and has lost three straight.

