Breckenridge ran all over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Minnesota, in a 62-38 rout on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Head Coach Arly Ohm commended his team for their ability to work as a cohesive unit, even including the players who weren’t in the game.
“I thought two good things happened: No. 1, we played extremely unselfishly. We passed up good shots for great shots,” Ohm said. “And No. 2, I thought our bench was very engaged and were really into the game, which was nice to see.”
Breck jumped out to an early lead and never let their foes back in it. The Cowboys’ defense was locked in all night and never let up the entire game.
“In the second half we only gave up 14 points, so defensively we did some really good things team defensive-wise,” Ohm said.
Cooper Yaggie continue to snap nets at a high clip, pouring in 25 points. Fifteen of them came on triples on a 5-9 shooting night from downtown. He also dished out a team-high five assists.
“He shot it well and was able to go to the basket if they put somebody bigger on them so it didn’t really matter. He was just solid,” Ohm said.
Yaggie was joined in double figures by Chris Nieto with 10 off the bench and Jonah Christensen, who had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Cowboys (7-7) head to Wheaton, Minnesota, to face the Wheaton/Herman-Norcross Warriors. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. At 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Breckenridge will battle Wahpeton in the Blikre Activities Center.
“I’m very, very impressed with Wheaton. They’re a very skilled, high-offensive octane team,” Ohm said. “Matt Thielen, their point guard, is an unbelievable player. I think he’s been playing for them for five years now and he’s finally a senior. This is their year, so we’re going to have to step up and play very good basketball.”
