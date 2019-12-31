Last season’s trip to the Hoop City Classic ended on a sour note for the Breckenridge Cowboys. They failed to go undefeated on the weekend with a 77-48 loss to Sioux Falls Christian, South Dakota.
That wasn’t the case for Breckenridge this season as the Cowboys were the ones winning in lopsided fashion. McIntosh, South Dakota, was no match for Breck in an 80-30 dismantling on Saturday, Dec. 28 at the Corn Palace.
After jumping out to a 49-21 lead at halftime of the early-morning game, the Cowboys only surrendered nine points in the second half. The defensive effort was even more impressive considering the bench players shared most of the second half minutes to close out the win.
“For an 8 o’clock game I thought our kids really came to play. Our full-court pressure defense was definitely a determining factor,” Breckenridge coach Arly Ohm said. “One thing we did talk about when we had a substantial lead at halftime was not letting it up. It doesn’t matter what the score is, it’s just about playing the game the right way. I really thought we did for the most part so I was pretty happy with it.”
A dozen BHS players scored the victory. Their ball movement was consistently efficient with everybody dishing off the ball to get high-percentage looks.
“I thought we were able to share the ball,” Ohm said. “Alex Ohm had five assists and Junior Perez did a really good job at the point. We’re getting good production there. I thought everybody was making the extra pass, which was nice to see.”
The balanced attack saw a trio of Cowboys hit double figures. Jonah Christensen and Anthony Conzemius each poured in 10 while Chris Nieto had a breakout performance with 17 in an extended role from what he’s used to.
“I thought Chris Nieto played very, very well,” Coach Ohm said. “Adam Ohm was out with Influenza B so the next man up was Chris Nieto. He did a heck of a good job for us. Very proud of him.”
Breckenridge was invited to return to Mitchell, South Dakota, for the annual tournament next season.
Breck (4-4) takes their four-game winning streak to Morris, Minnesota, where they’ll play Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Minnesota, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
The Tigers are led by sophomore standout Jackson Loge, who is averaging 25 points and 14 rebounds a game. In their last game against Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Loge went for 31 and earlier in the season he dropped 44.
“The Loge kid is the real deal,” Coach Ohm said. “He’s 6-9 and a legit Division I prospect.”
