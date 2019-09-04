Riley and Riley

The Riley duo of Riley Finkral and Riley Lorenz rise to block a Barnesville, Minn., spike in their Tuesday, Sept. 3 match.

Breckenridge welcomed one of the top teams in the conference to town for their first home game on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Barnesville, Minnesota, entered as the favorite after a strong 2018 campaign, but Breck challenged them all night. The Cowgirls came out and punched the Trojans in the mouth with a lopsided opening set, but couldn’t clinch the victory in a 3-2 loss (13-25, 25-10, 20-25, 26-24, 15-7).

The opening set saw Abby Johnson come out firing for the home squad. She opened the game with four of Breckenridge’s first five points with a kill and a trio of aces. Barnesville tacked the first three points on the board and Breck answered by outscoring them 25-10.

The Trojans’ stepped up their net play and racked up the kill-blocks in set two, pulling away for the set point with a 13-2 run.

In set three it looked like the Cowgirls were in for more of the same when they got down 5-10, but they came back with a strong run to tie it at a dozen. Jude Held gave her team the 20-19 lead with a kill-block and followed it up with another kill right after. A pair of Camryn Kaehler aces sparked the 5-0 run that put Breckenridge up 2-1.

Set four was a gritty affair with each team answering throughout. A Johnson kill put the Cowgirls in position to take the match, but the Trojans came up big with the next three points to force a final set.

Barnesville had all the momentum and after an even start, the Trojans exploded for a 10-2 rally to take home the victory.

Breck (1-1) stays home for a 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 conference showdown with Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minnesota.

