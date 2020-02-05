Breckenridge took on Lake Park-Audubon, Minnesota, for the second time this year in a showing that was nearly identical to their first battle. After besting the Raiders 77-66 earlier in the year, this time it was a 77-67 victory in Breckenridge on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
“When (one of the LPA players) was shooting free throws I said, ‘You’ve got to miss this one so we can even up the score from the first game,’” Breckenridge coach Austin Imdieke said. “I’m glad we were able to score the ball like we were tonight. It again shows a good team game. We got a little bit from everybody.”
A 15-2 run helped the Cowgirls take a 42-30 lead into halftime. One key to the offensive surge was getting a pair of key Raider starters out of the game with three fouls each.
“We talked about it before the game. (Etta Miosek) was kind of a similar story the first game. She was a little aggressive and got in foul trouble early, so one of the talking points before the game was to go at her and get her in foul trouble. It worked pretty well,” Imdieke said. “Grace (Conzemius) did a really good job, Camryn (Kaehler) did a really good job and the guards did a good job of feeding it to them and getting them in good position.”
Conzemius took advantage of the backup players with 15 points in the opening half alone. The junior ended the night with 18 points and 13 boards.
“That just shows her hard work. Grace has improved so much from last year and even from the beginning of this season,” Imdieke said. “That should be a testament and that should be a showing to other younger girls coming to the games to watch and look up to her. That’s just pure hard work. She’s put that in during the summer, during practice, she stays after, she’s getting shots up, working on her footwork and she’s just a great role model for the younger kids in the community.”
While Conzemius took care of work inside, the guards were taking advantage of the defense collapsing early on. Riley Lorenz drilled a couple of 3s while Emma Ihland and Carcie Materi each buried a triple in the opening half.
“When we can get our post involved in the game and get those inside-out 3s, those are usually the highest percentage 3s. We’re taking advantage of that and we’re going to try to keep that going,” Imdieke said.
Jude Held was steady all night with a team-high 20 points. Materi was also in double figures with 13 to round out her strong floor game with eight rebounds and five assists. Kaehler was equally dialed, coming up just shy of a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.
Similar to some of their other recent games, Breck found themselves in a shootout. Imdieke would like to see the defensive end continue to make strides.
“We’ve got to see what’s hurting us, make the adjustment and take it away and overall play just a little bit better team defense,” Imdieke said.
Breck (13-8) hits the road to face Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minnesota, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.