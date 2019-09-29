It was another slow start for the Cowgirls as they took on the Hawley, Minnesota, Nuggets in Hawley on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Missed serves and poor passing got us down right away in the first set. We were constantly playing defense because we couldn’t set up our offense at all. We really turned that around at the end of the second set. The Cowgirls lost the first two sets 25-18 and 25-21, respectively.
We switched up some rotations in the third set and I think that kind of gave us a little spark to put our offense together. We knew we needed to take advantage of the rotations when Paige Thompson was in the back row and I think we did just that.
Camryn Kaehler turned on her hitting game and started swinging with a lot more power than we’ve seen lately. Jude Held showed her determination at the net and earned us two kills and as a team we scored four aces, courtesy of Abby Johnson, Kaitlin Arnhalt and Riley Finkral, respectively.
Our composure during the third set, even though we started from behind, stayed calm and focused. We knew what we needed to do and we trusted that everyone was going to do their job for our team. It was a great win for us.
The fourth set started with the Cowgirls taking an early lead. We kept our front row swinging, which kept Hawley out of system, allowing us to keep some momentum. Defensively, Finkral recorded five digs while Carcie Materi and Johnson each had three. Our front-row blockers earned three kill-blocks, courtesy of Kaehler, Held and Riley Lorenz.
Offensively, Kaehler stayed hot, scoring six kills in the set. Tori Undem picked up her game and tallied four kills and Held followed with two. We wanted this set. We got ahead right away, stayed strong both offensively and defensively and the set ended with a win for us.
The fifth set started out in our favor. Undem and Held earned a kill-block, Kaehler scored a kill and Johnson notched an ace and just like that it was 5-1 for us. It went back and forth from there, but at 10-6, Johnson dove headfirst into the scores table going for a dig and pulling her out of the game shook us up a bit.
Madi Larson stepped in for Johnson and we went up 11-6. We had a couple rough serve-receive passes and couldn’t get our front row a good set to attack and the score quickly changed to 12-10. At 12-12, we lost a bit of our determination and Hawley took advantage of that and took the fifth set and match 3-2.
We had it, we had the momentum, the determination, and we were competing well. Although it didn’t turn out in our favor, it was a great match and I hope it gives us the spark we need going into the last three weeks of our regular season. We made a lot of changes throughout the match, and the girls did an excellent job adjusting to them. It was awesome to see every aspect of our game coming together, and the girls just playing volleyball.
Next up for the Cowgirls (9-5) is a 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 tournament in Barnesville, Minnesota.
Breckenridge Stat Leaders
Kills
Camryn Kaehler- 16
Victoria Undem- 7
Jude Held- 6
Abby Johnson- 6
Blocks
Held- 3
Kaehler- 3
Riley Lorenz- 3
Digs
Riley Finkral- 17
Johnson- 14
Kaehler- 10
Assists
Kaitlin Arnhalt- 15
Carcie Materi- 13
Johnson- 2
Aces
Finkral- 3
Johnson- 3
Arnhalt- 2
