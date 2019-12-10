Barnesville
It’s always easy to get ready to play a rival team. Breckenridge proved they were ready from the opening tip of their Friday, Dec. 6 road bout against Barnesville, Minnesota, coming out and manhandling the Trojans. The Cowgirls built a strong lead early on and cruised to a 68-39 conference win.
“We came out, they were ready to play and mentally prepared really well. I could sense from the locker room right away before the game they were ready to go,” Breckenridge coach Austin Imdieke said. “Barnesville and Breckenridge, that’s usually how it goes. They were able to keep their emotions in check and composure. They played really well.”
Riley Lorenz turned in a breakout performance in the victory. She was dialed in on both ends and used her versatility on offense to give Barnesville trouble in a variety of ways.
“Riley Lorenz played out of her mind. She hit some 3-pointers and she got the ball into the paint to hit some free throws,” Imdieke said.
Camryn Kaehler returned to the lineup after having to miss the first few games with an injury suffered during her volleyball season. The sophomore adds depth to the frontcourt and returns experience from last year.
“I thought it was really important to get Camryn Kaehler back in the mix against Barnesville,” Imdieke said. “That was huge. She gave us some valuable minutes.”
The two-headed attack of Jude Held and Grace Conzemius continued to be the driving force for Breck. Held turned in a solid effort despite being in foul trouble for most of the game and Conzemius was key in answering the few runs the Trojans made on the night.
Even though the end result was a lopsided win, the Cowgirls had some lulls throughout the night where they could’ve added even more to the lead.
“I said in the locker room after the game that we probably could’ve stayed on them a little bit better in the second half,” Imdieke said. “They whittled down the lead that we had a little bit in the second half, but overall I think they did a pretty good job of keeping their foot on the gas pedal. Barnesville did make a couple runs, but we were able to get stops put together and go on a run of our own.”
Grafton
Breckenridge suffered their first loss to Grafton, North Dakota, on Saturday, Dec. 7. The 79-59 Spoiler win was hosted at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minnesota, and was the first back-to-back for BHS.
“It wasn’t Grafton themselves, unfortunately. We beat ourselves,” Imdieke said. “We weren’t ready to play, came out flat and last year we had an issue with back-to-back games as well. We just weren’t mentally prepared, we weren’t physically prepared and it showed on the scoreboard right from the get-go.”
Breck trailed by 31 at halftime and their goal was to win the second half to get some momentum going into their next game. The Cowgirls came through, outscoring their foes by 11 in the final period.
“I know at the end of the day that doesn’t matter, but I was proud the girls were able to rally at halftime, get their heads back in the mix of it and win the second half,” Imdieke said. “We played really well in the second half and pushed the pace.”
Next up for BHS (3-1) is a home bout against Perham, Minnesota. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
