Breck hands No. 19 Pirates 38-34 loss

On the heels of a dominant three-game win streak, the Class 1A Breckenridge Cowgirls hosted No. 19-ranked Class 2A Crookston Friday, Feb. 25 to finish the regular season. Crookston entered the game with a 21-4 record, including a victory over No. 7 Fergus Falls and a 20-point drubbing of No. 12 Perham.
Crookston met its match, as the Cowgirls held the Pirates to 11 first-half points in a 38-34 victory to secure the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Section 6A Tournament. Breckenridge has been a brick wall for opposing offenses during its current win streak, allowing a dismal 31.7 points per game.
“We knew we had to limit their possessions and limit their transition (offense). It was going to be a scrappy, low-scoring style of game and we had to beat them at their own game of defense. We limited second-chance points and that was a huge part,” Breckenridge Head Coach Austin Imdieke said.
Breckenridge buried 7 of 20 threes and converted 11 of 14 foul shots. Carcie Materi was clutch from the perimeter with four 3s and Camryn Kaehler led the post effort with eight points and 12 rebounds. Kaehler, Abby Johnson and Addison Twidwell made all eight of their free-throw attempts.
“We did a good job of getting the ball into the high post and kicking it back out to shooters when they’d dig in on the post,” Imdieke said. “For the entire game, we made more threes than we did twos. We didn’t shoot a ton of twos, but when we did get it into the post we did a good job of getting to the free-throw line.”
Materi is still adjusting to the protective mask she’s worn for the past two weeks after breaking her nose. It appears the senior sniper is seeing the hoop just fine and stepping up in big-game moments.
“The mask definitely plays a role in things. It’s something she has to get comfortable with, something she hasn’t had to do before. It was good to see her be confident, step into her shot and knock some big ones down when we needed them,” Imdieke said.
Ana Erickson made an early three to settle down the Cowgirls and Johnica Bernotas made two of her own.
“When Ana hit that three it gave everybody some confidence. Johnica was also 2 for 6 from three. We will take that any day of the week,” Imdieke said.
Both teams sat back in a calculated, yet pressurized zone defense. Crookston couldn’t crack the lid from distance, making 3 of 26 attempts from beyond the arc. When they forced the ball inside, Twidwell came up with two blocks, continuing her strong run of rim protection.
Up next for the Cowgirls (11-12), a 7 p.m. home game vs. No. 5 seed Battle Lake (16-7) Thursday, March 3.
“They’re a solid team. I remember playing them a few years ago, they’re well coached and disciplined,” Imdieke said. “One thing about us is that we don’t see a ton of our section opponents before playoffs. We’re certainly concerned about what they’re good at, their strengths. We will key in on those, but at the end of the day, they have to stop us. These next few days of practice are about getting our bodies right, getting confident with our jump shots, knowing what we’re doing on defense and Battle Lake having to deal with us coming into the game. We’ll worry about focusing on what we can execute well and hopefully the rest will take care of itself.”
