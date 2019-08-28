Plenty of familiar faces took the volleyball court for Breckenridge in their season opener on the road against Ortonville, Minnesota. The squad’s experience was evident as the Cowgirls settled in right away and cruised to a sweep of the Trojans (25-13, 25-12, 25-15) on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
“We’re coming into this season with a lot of experience, so there’s really high expectations for these ladies tonight and throughout the season,” Breckenridge coach Margaret Wilson said.
Breck already had a six-point lead when the hosts finally got on the scoreboard in a 10-1 run to start the season. Senior hitter Riley Lorenz helped spark BHS with a trio of strong kills in the opening set.
“Riley Lorenz started out really, really strong,” Wilson said. “I expect a lot out of her this senior year. She impressed me right away.”
Lorenz’s fellow hitters, Abby Johnson and Camryn Kaehler, were also making life difficult for the Trojans from the get-go.
The subs took a bit of time to find their groove in their first action of the year and once they did the Cowgirls were operating like a well-oiled machine. Five players off the bench contributed to the win.
“I figured that was going to happen tonight, just with being the first game. Everybody’s nervous anyways. We missed a lot less serves than I thought just because it being the first night,” Wilson said. “These girls played together all last spring and all summer long so they’re very comfortable with each other. I think you can see that on the court with how they move. Those girls coming off the bench did a really nice job.”
The second set was more of the same as Breckenridge built a strong early lead. Wilson was hoping for more of the same in the third, but it wasn’t as dominant of a showing as the first two sets.
“Our big focus tonight was to just control the game. Keep the offense on our side and earn more of our points than we let them make mistakes from. We did a really nice job of that tonight,” Wilson said. “The third set got a little lax there at the end, but we finished.”
Next up for the Cowgirls (1-0) is a their home opener against Barnesville, Minnesota. The first set begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
“There’ll be a little bit higher expectations on Tuesday night when we have Barnesville,” Wilson said. “They have to be ready right away. There can’t be that lull. We’ll work on that as well.”
