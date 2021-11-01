Breck stuns OTC for trip to the ‘ship

For over a decade, Otter Tail Central, Minnesota, handed Breckenridge loss after loss on the football field. It was a one-sided section rivalry that haunted the Cowboy faithful. Since topping OTC two seasons ago, Coach Chad Fredericksen’s program is 4-1 against the Bulldogs, including a 49-30 victory one year ago to claim the Section 6A crown.
Of those victories, none were bigger than the 26-8 road upset Breckenridge pulled off Saturday, Oct. 30 in the Section 6A semifinals. OTC was ranked No. 4 (QRF) in the state, boasting a 9-0 record. The Bulldogs were averaging 32 points for and eight points allowed. None of that mattered, as Cameron Nieto went crazy with 25 carries for 247 yards and four touchdowns, and Breckenridge dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football.
“Our defense played lights out and our offensive line played awesome, creating opportunities for Cam to do the rest,” Head Coach Chad Fredericksen said. “Our inside three on the defensive line, Dallen Ernst, Landon Blaufuss and Brian Martinez, were excellent. We knew we had it in us, we just needed to get it busted loose.”
Nieto scored three touchdowns from 20-plus yards out, hurdling, running over and putting several defenders in the spin cycle during a highlight-reel performance.
“I’m so stoked about this win, because the team and I have put every second of our lives in for this win,” Nieto said. “I’m just so proud to keep moving on and playing with my friends. I’m super excited and I know we can do this.”
OTC marched 74 yards to the end zone on its first drive of the night, capped off by a Tanner Arndt rushing touchdown and a successful two-point conversion pass. That 8-0 deficit woke up the beast in Breckenridge, especially Gavin Snyder, as the senior cornerback stepped up.
Snyder rose up to deflect a would-be touchdown pass as time expired in the half. He also stripped a fumble and recovered it himself later in the game, before hauling in his third interception of the season to put a cherry on top of the biggest upset in program history.
Collin Roberts returned from a knee injury that required assistance for him to walk off the field Tuesday, Oct. 26 in a 7-0 quarterfinal win vs. Underwood, Minnesota. He led the linebacker corps. Roberts was second on the team with 12 tackles, behind a massive performance from Ernst, who recorded 14. Ernst also forced a fumble that was recovered by Blaufuss, as Breckenridge unlocked its potential for the first time this season.
Breckenridge took its first lead with 3:25 remaining in the third quarter. Nieto hurdled an OTC lineman inside the 10-yard line and plowed his way into the end zone shortly after for a 12-8 advantage. Nieto followed his linemen to paydirt twice more in the fourth quarter from 24 and 36 yards out, bullying the Bulldogs out of the playoff picture for the second season in a row.
“I would like to thank my line, because if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t have gotten those touchdowns. We’re just going to work hard and we will see who really wants the chip,” Nieto said.
Breckenridge (6-4, No. 19 QRF) will face New York Mills (8-1, No. 8 QRF) at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at the Fargodome. The winner will advance to the Class 1A State Football Tournament. Last season, the tournament was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning Breckenridge ended its season at home as Section 6A Champions.
