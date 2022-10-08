Breck sweeps Hawley for 15th win, Johnson scores 1,000th kill

Abby Johnson, pictured in the second row holding a volleyball, is surrounded by Breckenridge teammates and classmates after reaching 1,000 career kills during the Cowgirls’ 15th win of the season Thursday, Oct. 6, at Breckenridge High School.
Breckenridge outside hitter Abby Johnson joined the 1,000 club for the second time in her career Thursday, Oct. 6, in a home sweep of the Hawley Nuggets. The decorated senior scored her 1,000th career kill in set one, a mark she reached for career digs earlier in the season.
Breckenridge came out swinging to claim a 25-17 win. The Cowgirls held on for 25-21 and 27-25 victories in the final sets to snap a two-game losing streak, running their season record to 15-4. Johnson returned to the court following a brief two-game absence due to a hamstring issue, leading the team with 13 kills and two aces.
Mattea Vig and Katlyn Kaehler were highly effective with seven kills each, followed by five from Hailee Hanson, four from Addie Twidwell and three from Ivy Ovsak. Breckenridge saw three players record double-digit digs, led by Sydni Roberts’ 21. Kaehler and Kelsey Ceroll chipped in 14 and 10 digs, respectively.
Twidwell stood tall in the blocks category, leading Breckenridge with three. The assists effort was once again keyed by Ceroll and Parker Yaggie, as the duo combined for 36.
The win was Breckenridge’s sixth of the season against Class 2A teams, giving them a slight boost in the Class 1A Quality Results Formula (QRF). The Cowgirls are now ranked third in Section 6A North, less than one point above Park Christian.
Up next for Breckenridge is a pivotal home match with the 13-5 Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Wolverines on Tuesday, Oct. 11. CGB is third in Section 6A South, riding a five-game win streak as of press time.
Breckenridge will host a soft matchup vs. Frazee, before heading to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton to finish the regular season Tuesday, Oct. 18. Breckenridge has largely run through its opponents this season, winning 39 of 53 sets overall.
