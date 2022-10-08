Breck sweeps Hawley for 15th win, Johnson scores 1,000th kill

Abby Johnson, pictured in the second row holding a volleyball, is surrounded by Breckenridge teammates and classmates after reaching 1,000 career kills during the Cowgirls’ 15th win of the season Thursday, Oct. 6, at Breckenridge High School.

Breckenridge outside hitter Abby Johnson joined the 1,000 club for the second time in her career Thursday, Oct. 6, in a home sweep of the Hawley Nuggets. The decorated senior scored her 1,000th career kill in set one, a mark she reached for career digs earlier in the season.

Breckenridge came out swinging to claim a 25-17 win. The Cowgirls held on for 25-21 and 27-25 victories in the final sets to snap a two-game losing streak, running their season record to 15-4. Johnson returned to the court following a brief two-game absence due to a hamstring issue, leading the team with 13 kills and two aces.

From left: Kolle Schuler, Ivy Ovsak (18) and Parker Yaggie (11) wave pretend lassos after the Cowgirls score a point vs. Hawley. 


