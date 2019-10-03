An emotional Senior Night in Breckenridge saw players of all grades shedding tears before their Tuesday, Oct. 1 home match.
Kaitlin Arnhalt, Kayley Ceroll, Madi Larson, Riley Lorenz and Mikayla Snobl were all recognized and each played key roles in helping their team put up a fight against Wadena-Deer Creek, Minnesota. The Wolverines came through to top the Cowgirls in a 3-1 victory (25-17, 23-25, 25-15, 29-27) section battle.
“The seniors do a nice job. They’ve been moved around a bit at the end of the season here, but they’ve done a nice job of adjusting and taking care of the ball,” Breckenridge coach Margaret Wilson said. “They’re really showing their leadership. Especially tonight.”
Breck cut WDC’s lead to a point at 18-17 in the opening set, but the visitors fired back with the last seven points to take the game point.
In the second set, the Cowgirls were the squad making the late run. After multiple lead changes BHS gritted themselves into a 24-22 position. After a Wadena point, the hosts claimed the set with a kill from Camryn Kaehler.
Set three was a lopsided affair, but Breck showed they were ready to fight when they needed a win to force a fifth set.
The tight battle once again featured multiple lead changes. Trailing 24-22, the Cowgirls got the gym rocking with a pair of kills to tie it up. Jude Held pinpointed a hit and found a weak spot in the Wolverine defense to tie it up. Held came through again with two more clutch kills to give her team the lead twice, but WDC pulled through for the rollercoaster match point.
Breckenridge (11-8) stays home for a 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 showdown with Perham, Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.