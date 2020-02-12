Breckenridge-Wahpeton wrapped up their regular season with a high-stakes game against section foe Morris-Benson Area, Minnesota. Defensive woes continued to plague BW as they were downed 7-3 on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at home.
Following a power-play goal by the visitors, Brayden Wahl got the Blades on the board with 9:35 remaining in the opening period. Multiple defensive breakdowns by BW led to the final goal of the second period as the Storm took a 2-1 lead into the second.
Jesse Kruse lit the lamp for the next Blades goal and the final score of the night for the home team came off Jase Jensen’s stick.
The Blades move on to their section playoff competition. The location and their opponent haven’t been determined yet.
