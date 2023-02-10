Breck/Wahp Fishing Team looking to fill leadership roles in sixth HOL season

Walleye, Bass, Northern (Muskie will be counted), Sunfish, Crappie
POINTS
Will be awarded as a team each night (Student anglers and boat captains). Points will be tracked via “App” by both studentanglers and boat captains or by written score cards. A total of fivefish can be scored each night. There may be a “Bonus Fish” communicated each tournament. The largest fish of that specieswill be awarded a tackle pack.
TEAMS
May consist of a boat captain and up to three student anglers. We encourage schools to place three students in each boat to help with the total number of boats per access.
LAUNCH TIME
Captains will be permitted to put their boat in the designated lake at any time, but CANNOT put a line in the water until 6 p.m. unless alternative times are agreed upon with participating teams.
RULES
1. Student anglers must wear life jackets at all times.
2. Boat captains must wear life jackets when the big motor isoperating above trolling speed.
3. Eye protection must be worn at all times.
4. Boat captains must provide proof of insurance
5. All fish pictures must include the nose and tail and be clearly touching at the nose and with the tail pinched. Measuring is the nearest 1/4 inch and anything over the line is rounded up.
6. If caught cheating you will be DISQUALIFIED from the league.
Informational meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 20 in the Breckenridge High School Auditorium.
The Heart O’ Lakes Fishing league is entering its sixth season. Member teams include Breckenridge/Wahpeton, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Barnesville, Battle Lake, Bertha-Hewitt, Henning, Hillcrest, Lake Park-Audubon, New York Mills, Parkers Prairie, Pelican Rapids, Perham, Rothsay, Sebeka and Wadena-Deer Creek.
Schools that have expressed interest in joining if they can find enough assistance are Underwood, Osakis and Brandon-Evansville.
Participation numbers vary from year to year for each school, fluctuating between eight to 80 boys and girls. Breckenridge averages between 18 to 25 students. Ella Marts and Mattea Vig became the first girls to join the Breckenridge team in 2021. Abby Boelke, Wahpeton, joined last season. All three girls fished in the same boat and placed very well most nights.
Now that my kids are grown, it’s time for someone else with kids in school to take this “Breck/Wahp Fishing Team” and make it happen. Four of us started the team in 2018 — Char Schuler, Ron Haugen, Julie Aigner and myself, along with many volunteer boat captains and parents. It took all of us to get this going. Now that our kids have graduated, we are looking for help. The fishing program is in need of a president, vice president, secretary and treasurer. A more appropriate title for the head coach would be “Fishing Team Coordinator.”
Responsibilities range from getting students registered, collecting registrations and payment, ordering jerseys for new students and finding boat captains. The league allows up to three students and one adult captain per boat. The coordinator will pair students with the adult captains, hand out information for the dates of five league nights during the summer, including which lakes they are fishing.
The league schedules two dates in June, July and August, with one date being a make-up date. The championship tournament is typically held in early September. The Heart O’ Lakes Fishing League will be doing our annual fundraiser by selling raffle tickets in March. The grand prize will be a $5,000 Scheels gift card, along with many other prizes ranging from fishing equipment to cash.
Interested individuals can contact Dan Aigner to find out how they can help the program. Aigner can be reached by phone at 701-640-7759 or email at daigner@gmail.com. Individuals may also contact Chad Perdue at 701-640-3594 or cperdue53@gmail.com.
Editors note:During a Feb. 6 Breckenridge School Board meeting, the idea of creating an official cooperative between Breckenridge and Wahpeton Public Schools in regard to the fishing program was discussed. Since neither the Minnesota State High School League nor the North Dakota High School Activities Association recognizes fishing as a sanctioned sport, no changes were made. Information regarding registration will be made available to Wahpeton students who wish to join the Breckenridge-based club team.