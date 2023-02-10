Breck/Wahp Fishing Team looking to fill leadership roles in sixth HOL season

Dylan Teberg (left) and Andrew Teberg, Breckenridge, display Heart O’ Lakes Championship hardware which they earned during the 2019 fishing season.

 Submitted

HOL Fishing League

SPECIES

Walleye, Bass, Northern (Muskie will be counted), Sunfish, Crappie

POINTS

Will be awarded as a team each night (Student anglers and boat captains). Points will be tracked via “App” by both student anglers and boat captains or by written score cards. A total of five fish can be scored each night. There may be a  “Bonus Fish” communicated each tournament. The largest fish of that species will be awarded a tackle pack.

TEAMS

May consist of a boat captain and up to three student anglers. We encourage schools to place three students in each boat to help with the total number of boats per access.

LAUNCH TIME

Captains will be permitted to put their boat in the designated lake at any time, but CANNOT put a line in the water until 6 p.m. unless alternative times are agreed upon with participating teams.

RULES

1. Student anglers must wear life jackets at all times.

2. Boat captains must wear life jackets when the big motor is operating above trolling speed. 

3. Eye protection must be worn at all times.

4. Boat captains must provide proof of insurance

5. All fish pictures must include the nose and tail and be clearly touching at the nose and with the tail pinched. Measuring is the nearest 1/4 inch and anything over the line is rounded up.

6. If caught cheating you will be DISQUALIFIED from the league.

Informational meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 20 in the Breckenridge High School Auditorium.

The Heart O’ Lakes Fishing league is entering its sixth season. Member teams include Breckenridge/Wahpeton, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Barnesville, Battle Lake, Bertha-Hewitt, Henning, Hillcrest, Lake Park-Audubon, New York Mills, Parkers Prairie, Pelican Rapids, Perham, Rothsay, Sebeka and Wadena-Deer Creek. 



Tags