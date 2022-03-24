Alison Hoerer (pictured) hopes to be signed with a college hockey program before her senior year begins. She'll have a chance to showcase her high-level skills at USA Hockey 16U Nationals in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Reagan Wohlers and Alison Hoerer of the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades hockey team will be competing at the USA 16U Hockey Nationals March 31 through April 2 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The standout skaters play for Team North Dakota. They will open nationals against Minnesota program Shattuck-St. Mary's at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 31. Fans can view the action by visiting nationals.usahockey.com.
North Dakota will play Chicago Mission on Friday and Pittsburgh Elite on Saturday, determining their placement for Sunday and Monday contests.
Wohlers and Hoerer earned their spots on Team North Dakota in August 2021, when the program held tryouts with over 250 players. Sixteen were selected to represent the squad at nationals. The pair recently completed their junior seasons for Breckenridge-Wahpeton, leading the program to a 14-7 record in its first season playing under the Minnesota State High School League banner.
