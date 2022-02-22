Breck-Wahp places 3 at state

Wyatt Differding (pictured) works hard on a pinfall attempt as his opponent pushes his face away in desperation at the North Dakota Class A State Wrestling Tournament Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D.

 

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm wrestling cooperative sent 11 grapplers to the Fargodome Thursday and Friday, Feb. 17-18 at the North Dakota Class A State Wrestling Tournament. Hunter Owens (5th), Aidan Ruddy (5th) and Jackson Burchill (4th) each took home hardware in their final stand as seniors.

No. 2-seeded Burchill fell to the eventual state champion, No. 1-seeded Nivon Hayes of Watford City, in the third round. He would bounce back to face No. 3-seeded Daniel Suda of Grand Forks Central for the fifth time this season, beating him 4-3 to reach the third place match at 285 pounds. Burchill was edged by No. 4-seeded Gunner Cadreau of Fargo North in the bronze match by a 7-2 decision.

No. 2-seeded Ruddy grinded out an 8-6 decision to survive the opening round and ended up taking down No. 4-seeded James Charboneau of Devils Lake in a 7-3 decision to claim fifth.

No. 2-seeded Hunter Owens found himself battling for fifth and emerged victorious in a dominant decision win over No. 4-seeded Dawson Richter of Dickinson, 7-3. Owens also defeated Richter earlier in the tourney by an 8-2 decision.

Logan Schwartz claimed a 4-0 victory at 285 pounds and Riley Kappes won an 8-0 decision at 106 pounds. Myles Hinkley earned a consolation pin in just over two minutes at 160 pounds.

Differding didn’t win, but showed some impressive resiliency in a first-round loss when fighting off several eye pokes to nearly pin No. 4-seeded Jackson Melvin of Dickinson at 195 pounds.

The Storm says farewell to a great group of seniors in Burchill (40-10), Ruddy (40-9), Owens (29-14) and Differding (28-19).

Tags

Load comments