Breck-Wahp places 3 at state

Wyatt Differding (pictured) works hard on a pinfall attempt as his opponent pushes his face away in desperation at the North Dakota Class A State Wrestling Tournament Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D.
The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm wrestling cooperative sent 11 grapplers to the Fargodome Thursday and Friday, Feb. 17-18 at the North Dakota Class A State Wrestling Tournament. Hunter Owens (5th), Aidan Ruddy (5th) and Jackson Burchill (4th) each took home hardware in their final stand as seniors.
No. 2-seeded Burchill fell to the eventual state champion, No. 1-seeded Nivon Hayes of Watford City, in the third round. He would bounce back to face No. 3-seeded Daniel Suda of Grand Forks Central for the fifth time this season, beating him 4-3 to reach the third place match at 285 pounds. Burchill was edged by No. 4-seeded Gunner Cadreau of Fargo North in the bronze match by a 7-2 decision.
No. 2-seeded Ruddy grinded out an 8-6 decision to survive the opening round and ended up taking down No. 4-seeded James Charboneau of Devils Lake in a 7-3 decision to claim fifth.
No. 2-seeded Hunter Owens found himself battling for fifth and emerged victorious in a dominant decision win over No. 4-seeded Dawson Richter of Dickinson, 7-3. Owens also defeated Richter earlier in the tourney by an 8-2 decision.
Logan Schwartz claimed a 4-0 victory at 285 pounds and Riley Kappes won an 8-0 decision at 106 pounds. Myles Hinkley earned a consolation pin in just over two minutes at 160 pounds.
Differding didn’t win, but showed some impressive resiliency in a first-round loss when fighting off several eye pokes to nearly pin No. 4-seeded Jackson Melvin of Dickinson at 195 pounds.
The Storm says farewell to a great group of seniors in Burchill (40-10), Ruddy (40-9), Owens (29-14) and Differding (28-19).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.