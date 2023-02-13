Breck-Wahp posts only upset in 6A bracket, prepares for No. 1 seed Otters

The Blades pose on the ice in Breezy Point, Minn., after defeating the Northern Lakes Lightning by a score of 6-3.

The No. 5 seed Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades (8-9-1) travel to Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, to face the No. 1 seed Otters (20-4-1) in the Section 6A girls hockey semifinals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Blades were the only low seed to advance from the quarterfinals, picking up a 6-3 road win over Northern Lakes on Feb. 9, and will enter Tuesday’s tilt with a 5-1-1 record in their last seven games.

“We’ve been able to kind of put everything together and work hard all three periods for some good wins,” Blades Head Coach Mykenzie Broadland said. “I think the whole team is just super motivated by each other right now. With playoffs and everything, they’ve been working toward this for two years, working so hard for each other and wanting to help each other out.”



