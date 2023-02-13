Breck-Wahp posts only upset in 6A bracket, prepares for No. 1 seed Otters

The No. 5 seed Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades (8-9-1) travel to Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, to face the No. 1 seed Otters (20-4-1) in the Section 6A girls hockey semifinals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Blades were the only low seed to advance from the quarterfinals, picking up a 6-3 road win over Northern Lakes on Feb. 9, and will enter Tuesday’s tilt with a 5-1-1 record in their last seven games.
“We’ve been able to kind of put everything together and work hard all three periods for some good wins,” Blades Head Coach Mykenzie Broadland said. “I think the whole team is just super motivated by each other right now. With playoffs and everything, they’ve been working toward this for two years, working so hard for each other and wanting to help each other out.”
The playoff victory was the first in program history. The Blades became an official Minnesota State High School League in 2021-22, but were not eligible to participate in the postseason. Kolle Schuler penciled her name into the history books with a marvelous night in the net, recording 23 saves under the pressure of being a sophomore goaltender.
“Kolle is usually pretty hard on herself and likes to see herself do good. She was nervous before the game,” Broadland said. “She just came up in a big way for us. She was fired up the whole game, and every big save she made, the team was fired up for her. She was cheering everyone on when they scored and she was on the saves in our defensive zone. She really saw the puck well that night.”
Eighth grader Holly Ovsak stepped up in the scoring column with two goals.
“This is Holly’s first year on the varsity team. She came up big for us in that game, which is great,” Broadland said.
The Blades are blessed to have one of the greatest hockey talents in all of Minnesota in the form of senior forward Reagan Wohlers. The complete player scored two goals, bringing her season totals to 42 goals and 59 points.
“I have so many people come up to me and say, ‘Wow, she’s fun to watch.’ Reagan is an unbelievable athlete and hockey player,” Broadland said. “She shows up every game ready to work and she’s unbelievably skilled. Even in games where she doesn’t have points, she’s part of the reason why we’re up in those games, because she’s working hard in plays that don’t end up in the scoresheet. People do comment on it all the time, she’s definitely one of the best athletes I’ve seen.”
Seniors Alison Hoerer and Kennedy Schuler each scored a goal, while freshman Ashlyn Wohlers tallied one assist.
