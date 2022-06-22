Breck-Wahp swim team beats the heat in South Dakota

Coach Heather Glines and several Breckenridge-Wahpeton swimmers attended a very large, long, hot and windy two-day meet in Aberdeen, South Dakota, the weekend of June 18-19. Even though they were fighting the waves, our athletes turned in some pretty good times. Awards were given through 16 places and we were able to bring home several of those ribbons.
Maddy Beyer, 15, started the meet Saturday with a strong 400 individual medley, grabbing fifth place. She then went right into the 100 butterfly and placed 15th. On Sunday, she finished 10th in the 200 breaststroke.
It was the first-ever long course meet for 7-year-old CeCe Beyer. She handled the 50-meter pool very well, picking up ribbons for 15th place in 100 freestyle and 16th place in 100 backstroke. She also had nice times in the 50 backstroke and freestyle.
Elli Hendrickson, 14, worked hard Saturday to come in 10th in 200 backstroke, while also dropping time in 100 freestyle. On Sunday, she picked up 14th in 100 backstroke with a nice time drop there as well.
Popi Miranowski, 16, also had a solid meet. She was able to grab a 15th spot in 200 backstroke and had a great time drop in 100 breaststroke. Lily Miranowski, 15, had nice time drops on Saturday in 100 breaststroke and 100 freestyle and on Sunday she improved her 200 breaststroke time and swam close to state-qualifying standards in the 50 freestyle.
Mariah Hought, 13, swam strongly with nice time improvements in the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle. The relays with Hendrickson, Beyer, Popi Miranowski, and Lily Miranowski showed a nice time drop in the 200 medley and also in the 200 freestyle, which earned them 14th place.
The team will travel Tuesday, June 28 to Fergus Falls, Minnesota, for a short course (25 yard) meet. This will be a good meet for our newer athletes to try shorter distances.
