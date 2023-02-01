Breck-Wahp swimmers fill top-16 spots at Davies

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton swimmers competed Sunday, Jan. 29, at Fargo Davies. It was the first meet for Thea Gebhardt, 8, Zaniyah Lund, 9, and Aiden Henningson, 11. They performed very well and look to be a great addition to our team. At this time of year, we are adding more yards at practice and asking some athletes to try events outside of their comfort zone. Still, we had several nice time drops.
Harvey Fixen improved in all four swims, adding two new state-qualifying events, bringing his total to the maximum of seven state events. Milo Selstadt also had nice improvements in all four swims, bringing state times into view. Cecelia Beyer improved on three times, putting her just under qualifying marks.
Beyer, 8, placed first in the 25-meter butterfly, fifth in 50 backstroke and freestyle, and sixth in 25 freestyle. Isla Burgr, 10, took second in 25 breaststroke, fifth in 50 backstroke, seventh in 100 freestyle and 11th in 50 butterfly.
Fixen, 10, placed second in 50 freestyle and third in 100 backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle. Selstadt, 11, claimed seventh in 100 freestyle and 50 breaststroke, placed eighth in 50 freestyle and 11th in 50 breaststroke.
Charlie Mertes, 11, grabbed eighth in 50 butterfly and 11th in 50 backstroke. Aiden Henningsen, 12, took 12th in 100 freestyle and 14th in 50 backstroke.
Linnea Burgr, 12, was second in 100 butterfly with a three second time drop. Burgr also grabbed sixth in 200 freestyle and 10th in 100 individual medley.
Mariah Hought, 14, took 11th in 100 freestyle, 14th in 100 individual medley and 15th in 50 backstroke. Harry Ockhardt, 14, showed significant improvement in 200 breaststroke to place first, while also taking first in 50 freestyle and 50 butterfly, and second in 100 individual medley.
Maddy Beyer, 15, finished third in 500 freestyle, sixth in 50 breaststroke, eighth in 50 butterfly and 11th in 50 freestyle. Sydni Roberts, 16, came in right on her times for first place in 50 breaststroke and 50 butterfly, taking second in 100 freestyle and breastroke.
Gebhardt, 8, grabbed eighth in 25 freestyle and 50 freestyle. Lund, Gebhardt, Cecelia Beyer and Isla Burgr placed 10th in the 10-under freestyle relay. Linnea Burgr, Maddy Beyer, Roberts and Hought placed 2nd in the medley relay. Ockhardt, Henningsen, Mertes and Selstadt were first in the boys freestyle relay.