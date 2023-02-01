Breck-Wahp swimmers fill top-16 spots at Davies

Harvey Fixen, 10, rips through his routine for the Breckenridge-Wahpeton swim team. 

 Submitted

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton swimmers competed Sunday, Jan. 29, at Fargo Davies. It was the first meet for Thea Gebhardt, 8, Zaniyah Lund, 9, and Aiden Henningson, 11. They performed very well and look to be a great addition to our team. At this time of year, we are adding more yards at practice and asking some athletes to try events outside of their comfort zone. Still, we had several nice time drops.

Harvey Fixen improved in all four swims, adding two new state-qualifying events, bringing his total to the maximum of seven state events. Milo Selstadt also had nice improvements in all four swims, bringing state times into view. Cecelia Beyer improved on three times, putting her just under qualifying marks.



