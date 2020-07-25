The Breckenridge Wahpeton Twin Towns 12U fast pitch softball teams did not play many games due to COVID-19 this summer, but enjoyed playing and having fun. They played in a league with Hankinson and Lisbon.
Pink team sponsors are Great Plains Natural Gas and Kiwanis Club. Orange team sponsors are Sanford Health and Beyer Tree Service.
