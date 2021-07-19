Breckenridge 12u is off to state tournament

The Breckenridge 12u baseball team is headed to the state tournament. They will play in Sartell, Minnesota, July 23-25. Back row left to right: Coach Tony Lopez, Riley Kappes, Jack Ekren, Tucker Snyder, Charlie Ekren, Jayden Riggs, Connor Ernst, Coach Justin Neppl and Coach Corey Kratcha. Front row left to right: Easton Neppl, Quenten Lugert, Charlie Kratcha, Chace Krueger, Jonah Kunkel, Troy Berndt and Jaxson Lopez.
