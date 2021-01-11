Breckenridge announces winter activities attendance protocols

On Monday, Jan. 11, Breckenridge Athletic Director Chad Fredericksen announced protocols for attendance at winter sporting events for the 2021 season. Here is how the Cowboys will be handling tickets for this season:
• Two tickets per player, for immediate family use only. No students are allowed to receive tickets for events outside of family until capacity limits are raised.
• All of those attending must provide their name and phone numbers. Walk-ins, inpromptu admittance purchase or admittance will not be allowed.
• Cost of home games will be $5 until restrictions are lifted.
• Tickets can be sold for $40 and they can be purchased at the high school office. No senior passes will be issued and costs will be $5.00. Season tickets will only be good for those games you have been registered for.
At events, everyone is required to wear a mask. Everyone outside of immediate family should socially distance at least six feet apart. Post game gatherings on the floor are not allowed. Everyone is asked to leave the floor once the event is over.
People who plan to attend must sign up with a designated coach prior to 12 p.m. on the day of the event. If your name is not on the list, you will not be allowed into the event. Admittance to games will be allowed 30 minutes prior to gametime.
Because of social distancing protocols we will not allow non family members to substitute for family members at the games. Please contact Chad Fredericksen with any special situations that we might be able to get worked out. Pricing for away games is at those schools digression and is $5.00 at home to limit as much money exchange as possible.
Streaming is To Be Announced at games as the school will do their very best to send out information as given. No concessions at events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.