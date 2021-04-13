Breckenridge athletics reschedules baseball, softball games

Breckenridge baseball and Breckenridge-Wahpeton softball have rescheduled their games vs. Perham scheduled for Thursday, April 14 due to weather. BW softball will play Monday, May 24 while the Cowboys will play Wednesday, May 26. 

Next week's baseball game scheduled for Friday, April 23 vs. East Grand Forks will be rescheduled to another date.

