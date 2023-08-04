Breckenridge Babe Ruth region recap

The Breckenridge 15U Babe Ruth Baseball team. Back from left: Coach Jake Wendorff, Jordan Teberg, Logan Church, Lawson Oliphant, Cooper Roberts, Aidan Sanchez and Coach Austin Ramos. Front from left: Xander Klinnert, Charlie Kratcha, Gavin Hoffert, David Erlandson, Jacob Nicholson and Gabe Armitage.

 Courtesy Sara Faaaliga Photography

HENNING, M.N. — The Breckenridge 15U baseball team participated in the Midwest Plains Region Tournament, held July 28-30. Breckenridge received a spot in the tournament after a qualifying team from Colorado declined its invite, opening the door for the Cowboys to play one last weekend of baseball.

Breckenridge players line up in Henning, Minn., during the pre-game code of conduct and national anthem. 

Day 1: The final game of the day featured Williston taking on Breckenridge.  Williston was powerful on offense, defeating Breckenridge 10-0. Breckenridge was led on offense by Aidan Sanchez and defensively by Jacob Nicholson, who earned Player of the Game honors. Williston's offensive player of the game was Justin Irgrens and defensively they were led on the mound by Roberto Mendoza. Commissioner Todd Corrow also presented McCrae Heller with a Commissioner's Challenge Coin for his uplifting attitude and support of his teammates throughout the game.



