Breckenridge Babe Ruth region recap

The Breckenridge 15U Babe Ruth Baseball team. Back from left: Coach Jake Wendorff, Jordan Teberg, Logan Church, Lawson Oliphant, Cooper Roberts, Aidan Sanchez and Coach Austin Ramos. Front from left: Xander Klinnert, Charlie Kratcha, Gavin Hoffert, David Erlandson, Jacob Nicholson and Gabe Armitage.
HENNING, M.N. — The Breckenridge 15U baseball team participated in the Midwest Plains Region Tournament, held July 28-30. Breckenridge received a spot in the tournament after a qualifying team from Colorado declined its invite, opening the door for the Cowboys to play one last weekend of baseball.
Day 1: The final game of the day featured Williston taking on Breckenridge. Williston was powerful on offense, defeating Breckenridge 10-0. Breckenridge was led on offense by Aidan Sanchez and defensively by Jacob Nicholson, who earned Player of the Game honors. Williston's offensive player of the game was Justin Irgrens and defensively they were led on the mound by Roberto Mendoza. Commissioner Todd Corrow also presented McCrae Heller with a Commissioner's Challenge Coin for his uplifting attitude and support of his teammates throughout the game.
Day 2: The third game of the day featured Charleston, Missouri, taking on Breckenridge. After a low scoring affair from both sides for much of the game, Charleston broke the game open and took the win, 10-2. For Breckenridge, Offensive Player of the Game was Gavin Hoffert and Defensive Player of the Game was Lawson Oliphant.
Oliphant was also awarded a Commissioner’s Challenge Coin by Corrow. For Charleston, they were led offensively by Cody Massey and defensively by Peyton Mitchell, each earning Player of the Game honors. Charleston moved to 1-1, while Breckenridge dropped to 0-2 in pool play.
Day 3: The second game of the day pitted two Minnesota rivals against each other in Moorhead and Breckenridge. Moorhead entered the game 2-0 in pool play and had clinched a spot in Sunday’s quarterfinal. Breckenridge entered the game 0-2 in pool play and had already been eliminated from Sunday’s contention.
The game started as a pitcher's duel between Conner Zimmerman from Moorhead and Lawson Oliphant from Breckenridge. Moorhead ended up pulling away from Breckenridge, taking a 7-0 victory. Players of the Game for Breckenridge were Charlie Kratcha on offense and Gavin Hoffert on defense. For Moorhead, Offensive Player of the Game was Taye Reich and Defensive Player of the Game was Conner Zimmerman. Moorhead moved to 3-0 in pool play and received the No. 1 seed in the National Division. Breckenridge ended the tournament, and its season, with an 0-3 mark.