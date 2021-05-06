Breckenridge baseball splits with DGF

The Breckenridge Cowboys went into Tuesday, May 4 with a 7-1 record and the top team in the Heart of Lakes Conference. They split their doubleheader with Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (DGF), winning 12-1 in game one and falling 10-7 in the game two.
The bottom of the batting order came up big for the Cowboys as Jacob Vizenor went a combined 3-for-5 in both games with four RBI’s. Connor Twidwell had himself a great day, allowing just one run on one hit in the five-inning complete game. Their seven-run third inning was a huge momentum boost.
“We played as good as we have all year in the first game,” Head Coach Kevin Hiedeman said.
The Cowboys in their second game allowed four runs in the first inning.
“We started off slow in the second game and gave them six outs in the first inning,” he said.
Hiedeman said that limiting the mistakes were crucial to getting out of the first inning.
From that point on, it felt like the Cowboys had lost control, but they still had an opportunity to reclaim it back. They had a 7-5 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning until DGF scored five runs to win the game 10-7.
The Cowboys will face Pelican Rapids on the road Tuesday, May 11 for a doubleheader.
