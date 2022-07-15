Purchase Access

Breckenridge Post 53 saw its season end on a particularly sour note Thursday, July 14 on their home diamond. Post 53 hosted Barnesville, Minnesota, for a play-in game to determine who advances to this weekend’s Northwest South Sub-State Tournament in Breckenridge. The home team jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but Barnesville scored six runs in the final two innings to eliminate Post 53, closing the book on a 9-16 season.

The offense was humming early on for Breckenridge, with 6’6” lumberjack Dallen Ernst bringing his axe to the plate. The burly first baseman followed up a Chris Nieto double by cranking a home run to the deepest part of Cowboy field, right center, giving his team a 4-0 lead in the third inning. Breckenridge scored once more in the frame for their final run of the ballgame.

Leading 5-0 in the sixth inning, Breckenridge secured the first out, before committing an error on the next batter. Barnesville pounced on the miscue with a triple, three singles and a double to tie the contest at 5-5 and take the wind from the Breckenridge sails. The tying double came during a pinch-hit appearance by Andrew Ehlert.

A leadoff double in the seventh and two ground balls was all it took for Barnesville to snatch a 6-5 lead. With Breckenridge facing its final three outs, Gavin Snyder and Jaxson Riggs both hit hard grounders to the shortstop, who made a pair of phenomenal plays for outs, and Eli Butts drove a fastball directly at the center fielder on a bad-luck liner. The baseball simply didn’t bounce in Breckenridge’s favor with the game on the line as they found themselves exiled from their home tournament.

Cam Nieto started on the mound for Post 53, tossing five and one-third innings of three-hit baseball. He struck out eight batters, walked four and allowed two earned runs. Snyder relieved Nieto, throwing one and two-thirds innings and giving up two runs on three hits. He recorded two strikeouts and two walks.

Alex Sanchez and Cam Nieto had two hits each. Collin Roberts, Chris Nieto, Ernst and Riggs all recorded one hit. Six different Barnesville players tallied one hit in the contest.



