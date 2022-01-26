The Breckenridge Cowboys basketball team erased a 9-0 deficit to claim a 30-28 halftime lead Tuesday, Jan. 25 vs. the visiting Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, Minnesota, Warriors. Despite mounting a seven-point lead in the second half, Breckenridge was overtaken at the finish line in a 52-49 loss.
The Warriors missed four consecutive free throws in the final 90 seconds, allowing for a fadeaway three-point attempt by Breckenridge with seven seconds remaining. The shot missed the rim, and when Collin Roberts leaped out of bounds and saved the basketball, his teammate ducked under the pass and the Warriors (8-4) escaped with their eighth win. The strange ending dropped Breckenridge to 1-12 on the season.
Roberts was instrumental in bringing Breckenridge back against a very good Warriors squad. The senior was dynamite down low, scoring 13 first-half points and showing he can handle the basketball by turning a rebound into a coast-to-coast layup. When the Warriors pulled to within two at 46-44, Roberts uncorked a three from the wing for three of his five points in the second half. Roberts showed high energy diving for loose balls and poking rebounds free for his teammates to grab. Roberts’ determination was certainly needed with energetic point guard Jack Johnson unavailable due to sickness.
Breckenridge finally got its 6’6” post Dallen Ernst going in his third game of the season. Ernst was key in building the Cowboys’ largest lead at 38-31 with 12 minutes to go in the game. The center scored four straight points, before setting up a screen that freed Alex Sanchez for a triple at the top of the key. Sanchez was highly effective Tuesday, rebounding from a one-point dud vs. Wahpeton. The junior wing didn’t force the issue in this one, using his second and third moves, and allowing defenders to blow by as he finished off the glass.
Gavin Pederson continued his confident play for the Cowboys, showing the ability to turn the corner on dribble drives and create body contact vs. bigger defenders. The strength of Breckenridge was evident, as Cameron Nieto, Roberts and Dylan Bernotas fared well jostling for rebounds and jockeying for steals in an effective zone defense deployed by Breckenridge Head Coach Stevin Lipp.
Clint Determan (23 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals) and Dylan Bainbridge (14 points, five rebounds, six assists) led the Warriors’ second-half surge. Roberts led Breckenridge with 18 points. Sanchez scored 14 and completed a double-double with 10 rebounds. Bernotas led Breckenridge with three assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.