On Thursday, Jan. 21, Breckenridge boys basketball announced new dates for the following games:
Tuesday, March 16: Breckenridge at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at 7:30 p.m. (Previously scheduled for Friday, Jan. 22)
Friday, March 19: Breckenridge at Moorhead at 7:30 p.m. (Previously scheduled for Saturday, March 6).
Stay up to date on other schedule changes throughout the season.
