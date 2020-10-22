Stevin Lipp, 21, will take over as the head coach of the Breckenridge Cowboys varsity boys basketball team.
Lipp is becoming one of the youngest varsity basketball head coaches in the country and is a former Cowboy himself. A 2017 graduate of Breckenridge High School, he holds the school record for most points in a game, 41. He totaled over 1,000 points in his high school basketball career and led the team to the Minnesota state tournament in 2015 and 2017.
Lipp is the son of former Breckenridge football and basketball player Rollie Lipp and the grandson of Hall of Fame head coach Steve Lipp, who coached Breckenridge's basketball team for almost 30 years.
Stevin Lipp also has college basketball experience as well. He played the shooting guard position for North Dakota State College of Science's Wildcats basketball team for two seasons, where he averaged 7.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
We will update this story with more information, including comments from Lipp himself.
