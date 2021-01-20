Breckenridge boys basketball vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton canceled
Daily News File Photo

Breckenridge's game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (DGF) on Friday, Jan. 23 has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns at DGF.

There is no new date scheduled, but stay tuned in case this game does get rescheduled.

