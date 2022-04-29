Breckenridge boys finish fourth in HOL home opener

Breckenridge took to its home course Thursday, April 28, at the Bois De Sioux in Wahpeton. The Cowboys battled a tough Heart O’ Lakes Conference field, placing fourth with a team score of 389. The top three teams were Hawley (328), Perham (344) and Barnesville (347).
The regular season HOL schedule will be an excellent primer full of Class 2A programs. Breckenridge will compete in Section 6A come playoff time, with schools featuring similar enrollment to the Cowboys.
“They are bigger schools, obviously we’re the little fish in the big pond. All in all, the scores were decent. It’s always good to follow it up with a diligent practice,” Breckenridge Head Coach Stan Goldade said. “The first question I asked them is, ‘what do we have to work on?,’ and right away they gave me a whole list of things. That’s instant feedback and we can get better that way.”
Dawson Wienbar shot a team-low 90, but wasn’t completely pleased with his swings. Wienbar scored a 44 on a front nine that included three shots out of bounds.
“He was upset with his front nine. Right away there were six shots that he gave away. He’s got a good, solid ball flight. With a little bit of that push wind, everything was pushing to the northwest. As a lefty, he lost a few shots there. He’s gonna fix that, work hard this weekend and he’ll be ready to go Monday,” Goldade said.
Jeremiah Fox (96) and John Etten (99) broke 100 by playing it safe and clubbing down.
“They’re a couple seniors that know they just have to get it in play. If the driver isn’t working, you leave it in your bag. That’s just being a smart, veteran player,” Goldade said. “On the range, plus at Suite Shots earlier in the week, Jeremiah told me that he’s just killing his three wood. He said he wasn’t even going to use his driver. For a high school golfer to say that, I am just so proud. Most of the time those kids want to stand there and just beat that driver to death. He’s a senior and he knows he has to get 200-plus yards into the fairway.”
Jace Loehr (104) came close to a sub-100 round. Gibson Hasbargen (112), Spencer Boesen (115), Mark Wermerskirchen (119) and Ethan Albertson 121 will look to rise up the leaderboard Monday, April 2, when the Cowboys head to Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.
