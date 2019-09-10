The Breckenridge volleyball team ended an exciting week with a first-place finish at the Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The tournament started with a competitive match against the good defensive team, Battle Lake, Minnesota. The Cowgirls finished the first set 25-19, but the second set was a back-and-forth battle with the Cowgirls finishing on top, 25-23.
The second and third matches against Rothsay and LPA, Minnesota, were all Cowgirls. Our focus for the tournament was play at our level, every set, and that’s just what we did.
Breckenridge swept through Rothsay and LPA and took on Hillcrest in their fourth match of the day. Hillcrest put up more of a fight for the Cowgirls, but the girls weren’t to be stopped and took the match from Hillcrest, 25-14 and 28-26.
Pelican was the last match of the day for the Cowgirls. We took a 12-2 lead right away in the first set, but a couple errors on our part and the momentum swung to the Vikings. We ended up with just a two-point.
The Cowgirls were able to get the momentum back as they took the first set 25-19. Momentum followed the Cowgirls into the second set and with solid serving by Abby Johnson, the Cowgirls took the set and the tournament, finishing 5-0 and a first-place medal.
Breckenridge (7-1) heads back home for a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 match with Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.