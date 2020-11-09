Breckenridge brought down to reality

The Breckenridge football and volleyball teams both entered last week with undefeated records, with football at 4-0 and volleyball at 6-0. Both teams lost to Barnesville as volleyball fell Thursday, Nov. 5 in four sets and football fell to Barnesville 44-22.
Both teams were off to incredible starts and it looked inevitable that they would lose another game. although, both teams have different situations when it comes to the distributions of their class sizes on their teams. The Breckenridge football team carries 14 seniors while the volleyball team carries just three seniors. The volleyball team is ahead of their development and have already passed the total amount of Heart O'Lake conference wins from last season.
The football team coming into this season has much higher expectations as no one knew what to expect with the Cowgirls volleyball team headed into this season. The football team is looking to get back to the section championship game and does not have room for any errors in their upcoming games. All four of Breckenridge's wins were blowouts by the start of the second half. Friday night was one where they were burdened with injuries. Players who were asked to do more than the workload allowed them to do all year long and it took a toll on the starters who were in that position. Their game against Barnesville was the first game all year where they were not winning going into the fourth quarter.
Their last regular season game on Wednesday, Nov. 11 is a crucial game for them to feel good about the playoffs coming up in a shortened season. There is no room for error for the football team while the volleyball team can come back next year with the majority of their team returning and make another run at the section championship, or even a state title. The football team has to play four games in 17 days to have a chance at a section championship. That would make this championship run one of the toughest in school history if they are able to win four games in 17 days.
Breckenridge volleyball and football look to get back on the winning track this week as volleyball plays Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The team has seven regular season games remaining and holds a 6-1 record. The football team hosts Staples Motley on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in their final regular season game as they go into that game with a 4-1 record.
