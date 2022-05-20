Breckenridge Bucks release inaugural schedule, roster

Coach Kevin Hiedeman (left) watches members of the Breckenridge Bucks amateur baseball team practice. Brayden Wahl (right) is one of several Breckenridge alumni playing on the first-year team. 

 Submitted

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

BRECKENRIDGE BUCKS INAUGURAL SEASON

*Denotes Countryside League Game | (H) Home | (A) Away

 

Wednesday, May 25 @ 7:30 p.m.

Carlos Cougars (H)

Friday, May 27 @ 7:30 p.m.

Detroit Lakes Baseball Club (H)

Sunday, May 29 @ 3 p.m.

Dent Wildcats (H)*

Saturday, June 4 @ 5/7 p.m.

Pelican Rapids Lakers (A)*

Saturday, June 11-12 @ TBD

Belle Plaine Tourney (A)

Wednesday, June 15 @ 6:30 p.m.

Pelican Rapids Lakers (H)*

Wednesday, June 22 @ 6:30 p.m.

Hawley Hawks (H)

Saturday, June 25 @ 6/8 p.m.

Dent Wildcats (A)*

Saturday, July 2 @ 5/7 p.m.

Fergus Falls Hurricanes (H)*

Sunday, July 10 @ 3 p.m.

Fergus Falls Hurricanes (A)*

Friday, July 15 @ 7:30 p.m.

Dent Wildcats (H)*

Sunday, July 17 @ 4 p.m.

Carlos Cougars (A)

Friday, July 22 @ 7:30 p.m.

Dent Wildcats (H)*

Saturday, July 23 @ 7:30 p.m.

Fergus Falls Hurricanes (A)*

Saturday & Sunday, July 30-31

REGION 16C PLAYOFFS

August 6-7, 12-13

REGION 16C TOURNAMENT

August 19-28

STATE TOURNAMENT

September 2-5

STATE TOURNAMENT

 

Roster courtesy MN Baseball Association



Austin Ramos 3B/1BBreckenridge, Minnesota 
 Cameron NietoOFBreckenridge, MinnesotaBreckenridge 
 Cayden BartaPWahpeton, North DakotaFargo DaviesU of MN Crookston
 Emmit VigP/INFBreckenridge, Minnesota  
 Jonah Friederichs2BDoran, MinnesotaBreckenridge 
1Erik HiedemanINFWest Fargo, North DakotaBreckenridgeConcordia
2Jared AamoldCBreckenridge, MinnesotaBreckenridge 
3Cooper YaggieINF/OF/PBreckenridge, MinnesotaBreckenridgeSt. Johns
5Jeremy StackOFBreckenridge, MinnesotaBreckenridge 
6Christian Nieto3BBreckenridge, MinnesotaBreckenridgeNDSCS
7Jace HeggeINF/PBreckenridge, MinnesotaBreckenridgeNDSCS
8Thomas HiedemanC/2BBreckenridge, MinnesotaBreckenridge 
9Jack HiedemanCF/PBreckenridge, MinnesotaBreckenridgeConcordia Moorhead
10Mitchell PorterOF/PBreckenridge, MinnesotaBreckenridge 
13Mason VigUTILBreckenridge, MinnesotaBreckenridge 
15Brayden WahlOF/DHBreckenridge, MinnesotaBreckenridgeNDSCS
17Wesley Johnson1B/PBreckenridge, MinnesotaBreckenridgeValley City State University
20Aaron NepplINFWest Fargo, North DakotaBreckenridge 
23Samuel OvsakINFBreckenridge, Minnesota  
 


Tags

Load comments