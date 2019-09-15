Breckenridge found themselves in a gritty battle with Staples-Motley, Minnesota, in the Cowboys’ first road game of the season. Breck was pounding the run game all night to get into scoring position, but failed to turn red zone trips into points on four separate occasions in the second half, resulting in a 20-14 loss on Friday, Sept. 13.
“It was a good game. We had some chances and we just left it out there again,” Breckenridge coach Chad Fredericksen said. “It’s game three, it’s not the end of the world. It’s not game nine. We’ve got some growing up to do and we’re going to do that.”
Chris Nieto had a breakout game in his first road trip as a Cowboy with all 14 of his team’s points. The junior got his first Breck touchdown five-yard score in the opening quarter and followed it up by breaking free for a 25-yard TD in the second. Nieto was called upon again for the two-point conversion, putting his team up 14-6.
“(Nieto) played really well. We were driving the ball all night long, but we just sputtered in some of our situations,” Fredericksen said. “That’s part of our maturing as a team. We just got to understand that each situation is critical in games like that.”
The Cardinals were catching their foes off guard with a plethora of trick plays throughout the first half, which led to a 14-14 score at the half.
“It was definitely something that we weren’t prepared for,” Fredericksen said. “We came up and didn’t see some things in front of us very well and they popped some of those trick plays on us. That was really the only way they moved the ball in the first half.”
Every possession BHS had in the second half ended up with a turnover on downs inside Staples’ 20. Two of the drives were set up by fumble recoveries by the Cowboy defense. Breckenridge ended the game with 290 yards compared to their opponents’
259.
“They had some big kids and they leaned on us all night long,” Fredericksen said. “We might’ve gotten a little tired at the trail end and they were able to peel one off on the backside on us and go ahead. Situationally, we’ve just got to get better.”
Breckenridge (1-2) stays on the road for a 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 showdown with Ottertail Central, Minnesota.
Breckenridge Stat Leaders
Passing
Cooper Yaggie- 3-9 58 yds
Rushing
Daniel Erlandson- 12 carries, 76 yds
Chris Nieto- 11 carries, 64 yds, 2 TDs
Jack Aigner- 11 carries, 58 yds
Receiving
Jase Jensen- 2 catches, 44 yds
Sebastian Anderson- 1 catch, 14 yds
Defense
Jared Aamold- FR
Jayce Werner- FR
