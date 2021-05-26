Breckenridge competes at HOL Tournament

Tuesday, May 25 was the Breckenridge track and field team's Heart of Lakes Conference playoffs. The Cowgirls placed in seventh as a team while the Cowboys placed fourth. There were some first place finishers despite not finishing in the top three as a team.
Breckenridge placed first in the boys' 4x100 relay with a time of 46:42. Grace Conzemius finished second in the girls 400 meter dash with a 1:01.6, and placed third in the girls high jump, clearing 4'10". Aidan Ruddy finished second in the boys 800 meter run, finishing in 2:09.9. Breckenridge placed second in the 4x400 meter relay with 3:39.36. Gavin Johnson finished first in the boys shot put with a 49'4", he also placed first in the boys discus throw at 121'10". Jonah Christensen placed third in the discus throw with a 116-00. Jacob Kunkel finished first in the boys high jump, clearing a 5'8".
Breckenridge will next compete at the Section 6A Prelims Thursday, June 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.