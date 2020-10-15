Breckenridge dominates Roseau

Breckenridge football went up to Roseau, Minnesota and dominated the Roseau Rams, winning 39-6.
The team was on a long bus ride and it seemed like that did not phase them at all. They simply just played hard-nosed football and ran all over the Rams.
Breckenridge had a 39-0 lead at halftime and at that point, the game was just out of reach for the Rams. The Cowboys move to 2-0 for the season and have outscored their opponents 81-22.
A full recap will run in our Sunday, Oct. 18 edition.
