Breckenridge dominates Roseau

The Breckenridge Cowboys dominated the Roseau Rams, Thursday, Oct. 15, winning 39-6.

The team was on a long bus ride and it seemed like that did not phase them at all. They simply just played hard-nosed football and ran all over the Rams.

Breckenridge had a 39-0 lead at halftime and at that point, the game was just out of reach for the Rams. The Cowboys move to 2-0 for the season and have outscored their opponents 81-22.

A full recap will run in our Sunday, Oct. 18 edition.

