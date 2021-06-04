Breckenridge earns multiple Section 6A qualifiers

The Breckenridge Cowboys and Cowgirls track and field teams had great showings Thursday, June 3 at Wadena-Deer Creek High School in Wadena, Minnesota, for the Section 6A sub-sections meet.
For the Cowgirls, Grace Conzemius placed second in the girls 400-meter dash. Maddison Rabbithead placed fifth in the girls 800-meter dash.
The team of Conzemius, Riley Finkral, Parker Yaggie and Taylor Bommersbach placed second in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
"We've been working on our handoffs all year," Finkral said. "A lot of us have really good split times and our handoffs aren't always there. It's super great for all of us (to place second). I have such great teammates and they make it all worth it."
Conzemius also tied for first with a high jump of 4'10". Two Cowgirls placed for the shot put. Victoria Undem placed third and Ivy Ovsak placed fourth. Ovsak also placed fifth in the discus throw.
For the Cowboys, James Mertes placed fifth in the boys 100-meter dash. Anthony Conzemius placed fifth in the boys 400-meter dash. Jack Johnson placed fifth in the boys 1600-meter run.
"I made a lot of progress in the last two years," Johnson said. "I feel like I got better from getting pushed by my teammates like Sebastian Anderson Junior Perez and Logan Mammenga. They're just great leaders and they make sure that I never take a day off."
Jacob Kunkel placed second in the boys high jump, clearing 5'8".
"All the hard work came together. Putting in the work is the only reason it's been this nice," Kunkel said. "With it being my first year, technique is something I've been working on throughout the year."
The boys long jump had James Mertes placing fourth and Sebastian Anderson placing fifth.
Gavin Johnson had another first place finish in the boys shot put. Johnson placed second in the discus throw and Jonah Christensen placed third.
These Breckenridge athletes will compete at the Section 6A meet Thursday, June 10 at Fergus Falls High School in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. One race awaiting to see if they qualified is the Breckenridge Cowgirls' 4x800 relay team with Bommersbach, Rabbithead, Rachel Gowin and Emily Gowin.
