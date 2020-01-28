The last time the Cowgirls came out on top against the Huskies, Breckenridge Head Coach Austin Imdieke was still in high school. Wahpeton’s winning streak that started in 2013 came to an end on Saturday, Jan. 25 with Breckenridge picking up a 49-38 victory.
“It was time for us to finally get one. I think we did it in good fashion,” Imdieke said. “It was a fun atmosphere and the girls played very well. It’s tough to get home from Perham at 11 o’clock at night and show up to support their teammates early on in the day, mentally prepare for the game, physically prepare and they came out and executed very well today. I’m super proud of the girls.”
Breck closed out the game by holding their foes scoreless for 16 consecutive possessions.
“We need to be able to execute at crunch time and we didn’t,” Wahpeton coach Brian Watson said. “We’ve got to figure out a way to execute down the stretch. We had plenty of opportunities.”
Twin Town fans entered the game expecting a high-scoring dual between Breckenridge’s Jude Held and Wahpeton’s Jordyn Kahler. Foul trouble on both sides kept the star guards on the bench for a bulk of the game. Held fouled out, but still managed to score 13 points in her limited minutes. Kahler was held to five points on the night and didn’t knock down any of her 11 field goal attempts.
“When you limit a player like Jordyn Kahler to five points in a game, that’s a great team defensive effort,” Imdieke said. “It was a phenomenal effort from Jude, Riley (Lorenz), Emma Ihland and everybody else playing help defense off of their girl when she does get the driving lane.”
Several Cowgirls had to pick up the slack with Held on the bench and Grace Conzemius shouldered the load throughout the game. The junior post was unstoppable with her left-handed finishes, scoring a game-high 15 points while also nabbing 10 rebounds.
“For whatever reason, she’s right handed, but feels more comfortable moving to the left,” Imdieke said. “She’s got a little nicer touch with the left hand. She does both really well, maybe gets into the habit of using the left too much, but it was effective tonight.”
Kahler wasn’t the only Huskie in foul trouble in the opening half. Their second leading scorer, Haley Kjar, joined her on the bench with a pair of fouls. Varsity newcomers, McKenna Koolmo and Lidia Motl, had a big hand in helping WHS trim the lead to three at halftime.
“We were in foul trouble there and tried to decide what to do. McKenna Kollmo and Lidia Motl have been getting some minutes here and there, but they came in and did a good job,” Watson said. “Both of them had baskets in that stretch. It’s nice to see some of our young girls come in and contribute. We’re going to need that going down the stretch. Hopefully they continue to play well when they get the opportunity.”
Kjar was the leading scorer for the Huskies on the night with 13 points. She knocked down three triples in the loss.
“We’re going to need that at times. We can’t depend on one person to score, but as a group we need to do a better job of executing offensively,” Watson said.
Next up for Breckenridge (9-8) is a 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 road battle with Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, Minnesota. They get back to conference play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 against Frazee, Minnesota.
“(Paige) Oswald is out again (for Frazee), she broke her foot so they’re one star player down, but they’ve got us twice this year,” Imdieke said. “Now we’ve got to defend our home court. It’s hard to beat a team three times in a year so we’re going to try to get one.”
Wahpeton (2-10) moves on to host Fargo Shanley at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
“It’d be nice to celebrate a win here, but we kind of have to forget about this game and move right back into EDC play,” Watson said.
Breckenridge Stat Leaders
Points
Grace Conzemius- 15
Jude Held- 13
Riley Lorenz- 8
Rebounds
Conzemius- 10
Camryn Kaehler- 4
Abby Johnson- 3
Assists
Held- 2
Kaehler- 2
Conzemius- 1
Steals
Held- 3
Carcie Materi- 2
Lorenz- 1
Johnson- 1
Wahpeton Stat Leaders
Points
Haley Kjar- 13
Emily DeVries- 7
Jordan Kahler- 5
McKenna Koolmo- 5
Rebounds
Cassie DeVillers- 7
Kahler- 7
DeVries- 3
Assists
DeVillers- 3
Aiyana Allard- 1
Devries- 1
Kjar- 1
Steals
DeVries- 2
Sam Pithey- 2
DeVillers- 1
Blocks
DeVillers- 1
