Breckenridge enters Section 6A playoffs with top seed

After finishing the regular season with a 5-1 record, the Cowboys football team will enter this year's Minnesota Section 6A playoffs as the no. 1 seed. They earned their way up to a bye week and deserved to be up there as the top regular season team. The seeding for the playoffs was determined by a coaches vote.
Losing to Barnesville, who plays in Section 2A makes that out to be an impressive loss for their resume, even if they lost by three touchdowns. They hung around with them for three quarters and entered the fourth quarter with a tied ball game.
The Cowboys have only faced one team so far this season who is currently in the Section 6A championship tournament, and that's Ottertail Central. They are the no. 3 seed despite losing to Breckenridge 42-16.
Here are some dates to circle on your calendar if you are looking forward to watching Breckenridge in the playoffs. The Cowboys will play one last home game in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 against the winner of no. 4 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and no. 5 Underwood. W.H.A. finished with a 3-2 record while Underwood finished with a 2-4 record and landed at the no. 5 seed because of their strength of schedule.
The Section 6A championship game will be held at the Fargodome at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. Depending on matchups, if the Cowboys advance to the title game, they will face either no. 2 New York Mills or no. 3 Ottertail Central, unless no. 6 seed Pine-River Backus gets two road upsets against both of those teams.
The road to the section championship for Breckenridge is all but easy. They will have to play two highly competitive games, something that they have only done once this season. For the Cowboys this upcoming week, it is all about who they beat in front of them, and luckily for them, they get 10 days to prepare between games for whoever they face, while their opponent gets five days to prepare for the Cowboys.
