Breckenridge erases 17-point deficit to stay unbeaten

It’s a shame if you left early or stopped streaming Thursday’s Section 6A basketball game between Breckenridge and Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, because the roof practically blew off the Breckenridge gymnasium in the final minutes. The cause? An earthquake of energy by freshman guards Johnica Bernotas and Parker Yaggie. The duo made basket after basket to erase a 17-point deficit in the second half, combining to score 45 points as No. 10-ranked Breckenridge (9-0) topped the Warriors (2-5) in dramatic fashion, 61-60.
“They put the work in and it’s moments like this where it really shows up. Heckuva performance from our freshman guards,” Breckenridge Head Coach Austin Imdieke said. “We just wanted to space the court out and let them create because we know what they can do one-on-one. Using ball screens and just creating on their own, they’re really talented basketball players.”
Senior center Addie Twidwell completed the comeback by making a bank-shot free throw with 1.2 seconds left in the game. The opportunity came after Twidwell snuck into the lane for an offensive rebound and power dribbled through the reaching arms of Jordyn Perry.
“She slapped me on the arm. Not a big foul, but they called it,” Twidwell said. “It was a little scary, but I had some confidence and got one (free throw) in at least.”
The Warriors alertly called a timeout after Twidwell missed the second foul shot. With 0.9 seconds remaining, Perry threw a baseball pass from the end line to the opposite wing, but Bernotas was waiting to block the potential game-winning three as the buzzer sounded.
“Once it went right over Parker’s head, I was like, ‘Okay, this is coming to me and I can’t foul,’ so I went straight up hoping to get the block. I got it and it was just super exciting to win that game,” Bernotas said.
Breckenridge was held scoreless for a six-minute stretch in the first half and trailed the Warriors 30-13 at the break. Twidwell finally cut the lead to single digits with a putback layup at the 5:41 mark of the second half.
“Respectfully, I didn’t think we could play much worse — getting beat on back cuts, not rebounding the ball,” Imdieke said. “Offensively, the ball kinda glued into our hands. We weren’t moving it very well, but I knew the game was going to improve at some rate. It took energy, it took effort, but the girls locked in and dug really deep.”
Breckenridge held University of Nebraska Kearney commit Brylie Schultz to 12 points. The Cowgirls threw the kitchen sink at the 6-foot-2 Schultz, using senior centers Twidwell and Grace Miranowski, and sophomore Erin Blaufuss to slow down the Division II talent. Miranowski entered the game with Twidwell facing foul trouble. The senior worked hard in the weight room to build a strong physique and saw the offseason hours pay off Thursday.
“I tried to front her. I had to push her a little, just use my muscles to try and get in front of her; that’s what worked really well for me,” Miranowski said.
Imdieke gave Twidwell an “A” grade for deterring Schultz down low. Twidwell kept contesting Schultz in the paint, despite playing with three fouls for a large chunk of the game.
“Addie is guarding a Division II post who's really, really good, and can step out and hit the three. She’s good from both blocks, she’s physical, she’s strong and she’s quicker than she looks — that’s a really tough matchup,” Imdieke said.
With under three minutes to go, Schultz leaked out for a layup to put the Warriors up 54-52. Bernotas responded by taking the ball into the teeth of the defense and finishing through hard contact, grimacing on the floor after the whistle. She eventually got up and knocked down the free throw to give Breckenridge its first lead since the 12:15 mark of the first half.
“I just felt like I needed to do this for our team. I needed to be there, I wanted to get them open and give us options. I really focused on pushing myself to let me play,” Bernotas said. “I’m not sure if the girl’s elbow hit me in the stomach or the chest, but I got the wind knocked out of me.”
Bernotas ditched her typical outside shot and went with a shake-and-bake approach, scoring at will off the dribble drive for a team-high 23 points.
“I noticed they were sagging off. I’ve been working on my hesi(tation), so I did that, and they didn’t really respect how I was using it. Addie would set a screen, I would reject it or use it, and that’s how we worked the whole game,” Bernotas said.
Julia Schmidt drove to the rim for two of her game-high 26 points, giving the Warriors a three-point advantage with 1:25 remaining. Yaggie returned the favor with a finger roll and-one to even the score at 60-60 and give her 22 points on the night. Abby Johnson blocked Sadie Vipond on the baseline with one minute remaining and the basketball bounced off the Warrior forward out of bounds, giving possession to Breckenridge and, ultimately, setting up Twidwell’s fateful foul shot.
“At the end of the day, these games are gonna make us more prepared and more ready for a playoff run,” Imdieke said. “I know we’re only nine games in, but they’re gonna start coming in hot and heavy and we’re gonna see some better opponents as we play a tough conference schedule and a couple tough section teams. We have a couple seniors, but then we have some freshmen and sophomores rotating in. It’s very important for them to experience this and getting wins out of it is even more important. Playing older than they are is really starting to show."
With so much focus being dedicated to Schultz, Breckenridge got burned elsewhere in the opening half. Imdieke looked to freshman guard Emily Gowin to employ full-court pressure. Like Blaufuss did in the post, Gowin brought a spark to the defense.
“Gowin came in and changed the game with the full-court press,” Imdieke said. “Blaufuss drew an offensive foul standing her ground in the post. I thought she played really well and we’re continuing to chip in minutes for her. She’s learning the game, getting a higher IQ, knowing where she’s supposed to be and finding her role of where to fit in.”
Twidwell closed with eight points and nine rebounds, Kelsey Ceroll scored seven and Gowin added three. Johnson failed to score, but managed to pull down six rebounds, four of them coming on the offensive glass. Yaggie and Bernotas were phenomenal at the free-throw line, knocking down 22 of 26 combined attempts.
Out of 147 girls basketball teams in Minnesota’s Class 1A, Breckenridge ranks No. 3 in the Minnesota Scores Quality Results Formula (QRF). The Minnesota Basketball News rankings gave the Cowgirls a bump in its latest poll, moving them up eight spots to No. 10 in the state. The hype train is running full steam ahead, with no signs of stopping for the 9-0 Cowgirls.
Victory hasn’t come without adversity, however. Breckenridge survived a barn burner at Rothsay on Dec. 30, squeaking out a 62-59 triumph in a wild finish. The Cowgirls drew up an inbound play at the tail end, bringing Sydni Roberts out of bounds to receive the entry pass from Johnson. The play confused Rothsay, who began guarding Roberts out of bounds; a rules violation.
The illegal defensive move wasn’t whistled and Roberts threw the ball back to Johnson, who was now in bounds. Johnson was quickly wrapped up by a linebacker-like tackle. An intentional foul was not called, but Breckenridge hung on for the narrow victory despite the chaos. Coach Imdieke was clear when asked whether he’s sick of the razor-thin wins.
“Nope. A win is a win,” he said.
Breckenridge (9-0) has little time to celebrate Thursday’s come-from-behind win in advance of Tuesday's Heart O' Lakes Conference showdown at Perham (8-1), Minnesota. The Yellowjackets are positioned at No. 10 in the Minnesota Basketball News rankings. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.