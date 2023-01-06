Breckenridge erases 17-point deficit to stay unbeaten
Buy Now

Freshmen Johnica Bernotas (2) and Emily Gowin (21) walk with swagger after helping Breckenridge complete a historic comeback Thursday, Jan. 5, vs. the Wheaton/Herman-Norcross Warriors.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Breckenridge Cowgirls vs. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross Warriors, Thursday, Jan. 5, at Breckenridge High School (Minn.). 

It’s a shame if you left early or stopped streaming Thursday’s Section 6A basketball game between Breckenridge and Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, because the roof practically blew off the Breckenridge gymnasium in the final minutes. The cause? An earthquake of energy by freshman guards Johnica Bernotas and Parker Yaggie. The duo made basket after basket to erase a 17-point deficit in the second half, combining to score 45 points as No. 10-ranked Breckenridge (9-0) topped the Warriors (2-5) in dramatic fashion, 61-60.

“They put the work in and it’s moments like this where it really shows up. Heckuva performance from our freshman guards,” Breckenridge Head Coach Austin Imdieke said. “We just wanted to space the court out and let them create because we know what they can do one-on-one. Using ball screens and just creating on their own, they’re really talented basketball players.”

Breckenridge erases 17-point deficit to stay unbeaten
Buy Now

Parker Yaggie dribbles the basketball up top while Johnica Bernotas surveys the defense. 
Breckenridge erases 17-point deficit to stay unbeaten
Buy Now

Johnica Bernotas knocks the basketball away from Addison Blume near the Cowgirls student section. Bernotas complemented her offensive exploits with a game-high five steals. 
Breckenridge erases 17-point deficit to stay unbeaten
Buy Now

Addie Twidwell swats Brylie Schultz as she attempts to pass the basketball through the paint. 
Breckenridge erases 17-point deficit to stay unbeaten
Buy Now

Sydni Roberts (left) tries to rip the basketball away from Sadie Vipond in the post, as Johnica Bernotas (center) and Grace Miranowski (right) extend their arms to clutter the passing lanes. 
Breckenridge erases 17-point deficit to stay unbeaten
Buy Now

Parker Yaggie scores the first two points of Tuesday's girls basketball game in Breckenridge. The Cowgirls freshman never looked back, dropping 22 points. 
Breckenridge erases 17-point deficit to stay unbeaten
Buy Now

Emily Gowin frustrates Julia Schmidt with a hounding full-court press.
Breckenridge erases 17-point deficit to stay unbeaten
Buy Now

Kelsey Ceroll eyes an open layup after barreling through four Warriors at the low block. Erin Blaufuss (24) drops back to the arc to provide spacing for the Breckenridge offense.


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 