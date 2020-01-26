The Breckenridge fishing team had a pair of fishermen finish in the top 10 of overall points in the 22-school Heart O’ Lakes Fishing League.
Sawyer Schuler came in second with 45 points (one shy of tying Gage Dulski from Perham, Minnesota) and Andrew Teberg took sixth with 33 points. Jack Johnson was two points away from cracking the top 10 with 30 points in a 13th-place finish out of more than 450 anglers.
The region is made up of schools from Alexandria, Minnesota, to Ulen-Hitterdal, Minnesota, and from New York Mills, Minnesota, to Breckenridge.
Every team fishes four events for two and a half hours during the summer on designated area lakes and dates and they end the year with a championship tournament, which saw Breck take fifth. Every team gets to send six anglers to the championship tourney and Breckenridge was represented by Schuler, Teberg, Johnson, Cade Erbes, Carter Haugen and Brayden Wahl. There are currently 16 anglers on the
team.
Breckenridge hosted the Dead Lake Tournament. The Fishing Team Steering Committee consists of their coach, Dan Aigner, Julie Aigner, Ron Haugen and Char Schuler.
The team’s boat captains were Chad Engels, Chad Friederichs, Jeff Lemna, Andy Braaten, Andrew Etzler, Doug Erbes, Dennis Trudell and Dylan Teberg. Their role is to volunteer to donate bait, fuel, use of their boat and time.
The summer season begins June 2020 and MN HOL will announce the dates and locations of the meets in the spring. An informational meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 in the Breckenridge High School Auditorium for parents, new and existing fishermen, boat captains or anybody that would like to become involved as a volunteer.
The team is run completely by volunteers and are looking for more boat captains. If interested, contact Coach Aigner at 701-640-8035.
There will be an ice fishing tournament/fundraiser on Big Pine Lake, which is open to the public. Coach Aigner can also be contacted for that.
