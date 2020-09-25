Breckenridge football and volleyball release fall schedules

Breckenridge football and volleyball are finally back after the Minnesota State High School League voted to switch back to a fall season. The original postponement of fall sports was to spring 2021. Here is how the schedule for each team will look for this upcoming season:
Football will play six regular season games (three home and three away) followed by a three-round playoff tournament for the section championship. The Cowboys begin the season on Saturday Oct. 3, where they face Hawley with kickoff at 7 p.m. They will take the road for three games in a row when they face Roseau on Thursday Oct. 15, West Central Area on Friday, Oct. 23 and conclude their road schedule with Ottertail Central on Friday, Oct. 30. They conclude the regular season with two November home games against Barnesville on Friday, Nov. 6 and Wednesday Nov. 11 vs. Staples-Motley. They will proceed to play three games in a span of 11 days for the Section 6A playoffs where they look to get back to the championship game and avenge their loss from last year’s section championship.
Volleyball will begin a 13-game schedule starting Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Frazee at home for their season opener. They are set to play six home games and seven away games this season as they will get the following opponents with Frazee at home this season: Pelican Rapids on Oct. 20, Hawley on Oct. 29, Barnesville on Nov. 5, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Nov. 10 and conclude their home slate with Perham on Nov. 16.
Both of these seasons are modified to keep the normal rotation of sports in Minnesota and at Breckenridge going on time instead of a thrown off spring schedule. North Dakota is playing sports on time with no modifications so why not Minnesota make the most of what they can. Football gets just two weeks to prepare for a game they have been waiting to play for quite some time.
