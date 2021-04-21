Breckenridge football hosted their annual team banquet and there were more than enough awards to be given out. 

Gavin Johnson, Cooper Yaggie, Connor Twidwell, Daniel Erlandson and Jacob Vizenor were named to All-District team. Jonah Christensen, Jared Aamold and Chris Nieto ended up being All-District honorable mention.

There were five players that received district honors. These awards were voted on by the district coaches:

Gavin Johnson: Most Valuable Offensive Lineman of the District 

Daniel Erlandson: Most Valuable Defensive Lineman of the District 

Cooper Yaggie: Co-Most Valuable Quarterback of the District 

Jacob Vizenor: Most Valuable Receiver of the District 

Chris Nieto: Most Valuable Running Back of the District 

Here is who Head Coach Chad Fredericksen announced for team awards:

Team MVP: Cooper Yaggie 

Offensive MVP: Jacob Vizenor  

Most valuable O-line: Gavin Johnson 

Most valuable O-back: Chris Nieto 

Jim Back MVP Defense: Connor Twidwell 

Most valuable D-Line: Jared Aamold                    

Most valuable D-Back: Sebastian Anderson 

Most valuable Special Teams: Jonah Christensen and Alex Tschakert 

Cowboy Award: Adam Ohm and Gus Hasbargen 

The following players were recognized for their academic success: Daniel Erlandson, Adam Ohm, Ben Krump, Sebastian Anderson, Connor Twidwell, Gavin Johnson, Cooper Yaggie, Dallen Ernst, Alex Ohm and Gavin Pederson.

The following players were named to the All-Section 6A team: Collin Roberts, Connor Twidwell, Cooper Yaggie, Daniel Erlandson, Gavin Johnson, Jacob Vizenor, Jared Aamold and Jonah Christensen.

Reese Pederson, Chris Nieto and Sebastian Anderson were named as honorable mentions.

