Breckenridge football hosted their annual team banquet and there were more than enough awards to be given out.
Gavin Johnson, Cooper Yaggie, Connor Twidwell, Daniel Erlandson and Jacob Vizenor were named to All-District team. Jonah Christensen, Jared Aamold and Chris Nieto ended up being All-District honorable mention.
There were five players that received district honors. These awards were voted on by the district coaches:
Gavin Johnson: Most Valuable Offensive Lineman of the District
Daniel Erlandson: Most Valuable Defensive Lineman of the District
Cooper Yaggie: Co-Most Valuable Quarterback of the District
Jacob Vizenor: Most Valuable Receiver of the District
Chris Nieto: Most Valuable Running Back of the District
Here is who Head Coach Chad Fredericksen announced for team awards:
Team MVP: Cooper Yaggie
Offensive MVP: Jacob Vizenor
Most valuable O-line: Gavin Johnson
Most valuable O-back: Chris Nieto
Jim Back MVP Defense: Connor Twidwell
Most valuable D-Line: Jared Aamold
Most valuable D-Back: Sebastian Anderson
Most valuable Special Teams: Jonah Christensen and Alex Tschakert
Cowboy Award: Adam Ohm and Gus Hasbargen
The following players were recognized for their academic success: Daniel Erlandson, Adam Ohm, Ben Krump, Sebastian Anderson, Connor Twidwell, Gavin Johnson, Cooper Yaggie, Dallen Ernst, Alex Ohm and Gavin Pederson.
The following players were named to the All-Section 6A team: Collin Roberts, Connor Twidwell, Cooper Yaggie, Daniel Erlandson, Gavin Johnson, Jacob Vizenor, Jared Aamold and Jonah Christensen.
Reese Pederson, Chris Nieto and Sebastian Anderson were named as honorable mentions.
